LeBron James' Son Bryce Nearly Passes Dad's Height In Stunning Family Photo

LeBron James' latest family photo has everyone buzzing about the truly stunning height transformation of his youngest son, Bryce Maximus James. After making history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA, LeBron's firstborn son, Bronny James, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 24, 2024, to share a snap of the basketball legend with his wife, Savannah James, and their three children. The photo shows LeBron standing tall and proud next to his two boys, with Bronny at the forefront and Bryce posing behind his mother. Despite Bryce being partially obscured in the photo, fans couldn't help but notice how LeBron's youngest son almost catches up to him in height.

At just 17 in June 2024, Sports Illustrated notes that Bryce has already grown to be 6 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds (or 81 kilos). His brother Bronny is said to be 6 feet 2 inches, while LeBron famously stands at 6 feet 9 inches, meaning Bryce measures two inches taller than his sibling, and is only three inches shy of his father's height.

"Bruh look how tall Bryce is," one X user replied to the post. Another quipped, "Lil big bro still growing." In May, Bryce's towering height also turned heads when he posed next to LeBron and Savannah ahead of his game with Team Strive For Greatness against Team Melo at the Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana. Like Bronny, the athletic 17-year-old has also embraced their father's legacy by developing a deep passion for basketball.