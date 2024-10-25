LeBron James' Son Bryce Nearly Passes Dad's Height In Stunning Family Photo
LeBron James' latest family photo has everyone buzzing about the truly stunning height transformation of his youngest son, Bryce Maximus James. After making history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA, LeBron's firstborn son, Bronny James, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 24, 2024, to share a snap of the basketball legend with his wife, Savannah James, and their three children. The photo shows LeBron standing tall and proud next to his two boys, with Bronny at the forefront and Bryce posing behind his mother. Despite Bryce being partially obscured in the photo, fans couldn't help but notice how LeBron's youngest son almost catches up to him in height.
At just 17 in June 2024, Sports Illustrated notes that Bryce has already grown to be 6 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds (or 81 kilos). His brother Bronny is said to be 6 feet 2 inches, while LeBron famously stands at 6 feet 9 inches, meaning Bryce measures two inches taller than his sibling, and is only three inches shy of his father's height.
James Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yKYfueip6D
— Bronny (@BronnyJamesJr) October 23, 2024
"Bruh look how tall Bryce is," one X user replied to the post. Another quipped, "Lil big bro still growing." In May, Bryce's towering height also turned heads when he posed next to LeBron and Savannah ahead of his game with Team Strive For Greatness against Team Melo at the Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana. Like Bronny, the athletic 17-year-old has also embraced their father's legacy by developing a deep passion for basketball.
Bryce James is a promising player in his own right
Similar to Bronny James, who joined the NBA in June 2024 after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, is poised to make waves in the basketball world too. Bryce attends high school at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and has already received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Duquesne University, and the University of Southern California (USC). Currently, he plays for Team Strive for Greatness, an AAU basketball squad that his sports legend dad sponsors. After facing off in court on the 2024 Nike EYBL tour, Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and Bryce's good friend, gushed about the teenager's athletic prowess on his Overtime show in September.
"He's a sharpshooter, he can really shoot. When he get hot, he really don't miss," Kiyan gushed. "He's bouncy. He's more bouncy than me, I ain't even gonna lie. I'm not even gonna say he look like his pops, but it kind of do look like his pops when he dunk a little bit." While speaking with Sports Illustrated in 2022, both Bronny and Bryce discussed their dreams of playing in the NBA some day. As Bronny reasoned, "I feel like the path was already chosen." While he knows for certain that his father will support him no matter what he ultimately decides to do, Bronny confirmed, "I think basketball is going to be my thing, for sure." Bryce, for his part, feels the same. "I just tried it, and it turned out I really liked it," the teen shared.
LeBron James hopes to see Bronny and Bryce play on the same team someday
As for LeBron James, the four-time NBA Champion has publicly expressed his willingness to remain on the basketball court until he can play alongside both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James. In their joint Sports Illustrated interviw, the all-time G.O.A.T. was asked whether he wanted to stick around to wait for Bryce before he retires from basketball altogether. "I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it's all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind," LeBron responded. Should he remain physically and mentally fit, the proud dad of three sees no reason not to do it for Bryce. But at the moment, all he wants is for Bronny and Bryce to play together admitting, "The greatest thing I can see right now is my two boys on the same team."
Bryce, meanwhile, acknowledged during an Instagram Live that he doesn't think sharing the court with his dad would really be possible, as LeBron would be 42 if he ever gets drafted. Following Bronny's pre-season debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in October 2024 — which marked his first time playing professionally with his dad — LeBron dished to ESPN about his proud father moment. "It means everything," he professed. LeBron also took to Instagram to express his joy and share highlights from the game, writing in the caption, "WITH ALL MY HEART AND SOUL!!! WILL NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE."