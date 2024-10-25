Ben Affleck's Reported Rule For Next Romance Is A Scathing Diss On J.Lo

On the heels of Ben Affleck's post-divorce makeover, it appears he's ready to start dating again. "He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date," a source told the Daily Mail on October 25, 2024. When selecting potential partners from the dating pool, the "Air" actor did have one crucial caveat. "He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery," the insider said, while adding that the rollercoaster relationship with Jennifer Lopez had taken a toll on Affleck. Amid his divorce from J-Lo there had been rumors that Affleck had fallen off the wagon, and the source said that bothered the actor. "He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy," they added.

The remarks about Affleck's sobriety seemed to be a not-so-subtle jab at his ex. In May, as signs started to point to Bennifer's marriage being in trouble, an insider explained why Affleck was worried his sobriety was in danger because of Lopez. "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming — J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation," the insider told Radar at the time.

To further compound the matter, not only did the "Hustlers" star expose Affleck to troublesome/tempting situations, but she also launched her own alcohol line during their marriage. "[I]t came off as pretty insensitive," a source told InTouch in May. "He had to get out of that situation to save himself," they added. Previously, Lopez had responded to backlash over having her own brand of booze.