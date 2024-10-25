Ben Affleck's Reported Rule For Next Romance Is A Scathing Diss On J.Lo
On the heels of Ben Affleck's post-divorce makeover, it appears he's ready to start dating again. "He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date," a source told the Daily Mail on October 25, 2024. When selecting potential partners from the dating pool, the "Air" actor did have one crucial caveat. "He only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery," the insider said, while adding that the rollercoaster relationship with Jennifer Lopez had taken a toll on Affleck. Amid his divorce from J-Lo there had been rumors that Affleck had fallen off the wagon, and the source said that bothered the actor. "He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy," they added.
The remarks about Affleck's sobriety seemed to be a not-so-subtle jab at his ex. In May, as signs started to point to Bennifer's marriage being in trouble, an insider explained why Affleck was worried his sobriety was in danger because of Lopez. "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming — J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation," the insider told Radar at the time.
To further compound the matter, not only did the "Hustlers" star expose Affleck to troublesome/tempting situations, but she also launched her own alcohol line during their marriage. "[I]t came off as pretty insensitive," a source told InTouch in May. "He had to get out of that situation to save himself," they added. Previously, Lopez had responded to backlash over having her own brand of booze.
Was Jennifer Lopez insensitive to Ben Affleck's alcohol issues?
When Jennifer Lopez launched her DeLola brand of premade cocktails in 2023, she faced a deluge of backlash for being hypocritical, as many fans claimed the "On the Floor" singer abstained from alcohol herself. Lopez responded to those claims during a lengthy Instagram video. "And to tell you the truth, for a long time I didn't drink," she said in the vid posted July 2023. "I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get s***faced," Lopez added.
Perhaps that explanation satisfied those who labeled the multi-hyphenate as a hypocrite, but others pointed out how the liquor brand could be problematic for someone who was married to Ben Affleck. "Your husbands in recovery. This is so wrong. Disappointed. You could invest in something else. I wouldn't support this brand!" one fan responded.
Slapping her name on a liquor brand may have been bad optics for somebody who was married to an alcoholic, but Lopez showed genuine concern for Affleck as their marriage neared its end. Somewhat surprisingly, Lopez formed a bond with Jennifer Garner as the singer's relationship with Affleck fell apart. According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Garner had concerns about "The Town" actor's sobriety at the time. "She has been through it with the same man herself," the insider told the outlet in May. Despite the concerns of his last two wives, Affleck had safely navigated the dissolution of his marriage and kept the plug in the jug.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).