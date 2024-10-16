Ben Affleck's Shabby Makeover Amid J. Lo Divorce Proves He's Back To His Old Mess
Ben Affleck, who usually roams the streets like he's pondering every life choice with a Dunkin Donuts cup permanently attached to his hand, seems to be turning over a new leaf — or maybe just stepping back into familiar territory. The "Batman" star, currently in the middle of a divorce from Jennifer Lopez, has had what can only be described as a glow-up. Recently spotted grabbing coffee with his assistant, Gigi Fouquet, Affleck looked like he might actually be — dare we say — happy? Or at least a little less miserable.
Gone were his usual skinny jeans and whatever shirt he grabbed first from his closet. Instead, he stepped out in a surprisingly coordinated, fall-themed ensemble — maroon jacket, cream shirt, and olive pants. Either he magically knew how to style himself, or he added a stylist to his payroll for his rebranding era. Naturally, he was still clutching an iced coffee, though it's unclear if it came from his beloved Dunkin. Oh, and he's grown out some facial hair and ditched his trademark disgruntled expression, signaling a possible shift in his mood.
Is this a new Ben we're seeing? Or just a temporary break from his usual misery? Either way, it looks like the guy's on an upswing — at least for now.
Ben is reportedly keeping himself busy these days
As it turns out, Ben Affleck's recent sighting in his snazzy outfit is probably just a pit stop between filming one of his many projects. That would explain why he suddenly looks like he owns a mirror. While we're not entirely sure what he's working on right now, the guy's got a full plate. Between the sequel to "The Accountant" and his Netflix flick "RIP" with longtime bestie Matt Damon, Affleck's calendar is packed. Oh, and he's also directing Damon in a thriller called "The Animals." Seems like he's keeping busy — very busy.
And apparently, that's just how he likes it. A source told People that Affleck's all about drowning himself in work to stay distracted from, well, that highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez. "Ben's doing well. He thrives when he's busy and he's been working nonstop ... He spends a lot of time with them [his kids], too," they said. "It hasn't been the easiest summer for him either. He's just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."
As for Lopez? She's living her best life post-Bennifer, even if it did sting a little (or a lot). "That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed," she told Nikki Glaser in a piece for Interview, adding dating again is not on her radar — at least not right now. "I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f**king do when it's just me flying on my own?" she continued. "What if I'm just free?"