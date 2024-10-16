Ben Affleck's Shabby Makeover Amid J. Lo Divorce Proves He's Back To His Old Mess

As it turns out, Ben Affleck's recent sighting in his snazzy outfit is probably just a pit stop between filming one of his many projects. That would explain why he suddenly looks like he owns a mirror. While we're not entirely sure what he's working on right now, the guy's got a full plate. Between the sequel to "The Accountant" and his Netflix flick "RIP" with longtime bestie Matt Damon, Affleck's calendar is packed. Oh, and he's also directing Damon in a thriller called "The Animals." Seems like he's keeping busy — very busy.

And apparently, that's just how he likes it. A source told People that Affleck's all about drowning himself in work to stay distracted from, well, that highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Lopez. "Ben's doing well. He thrives when he's busy and he's been working nonstop ... He spends a lot of time with them [his kids], too," they said. "It hasn't been the easiest summer for him either. He's just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."

As for Lopez? She's living her best life post-Bennifer, even if it did sting a little (or a lot). "That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed," she told Nikki Glaser in a piece for Interview, adding dating again is not on her radar — at least not right now. "I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f**king do when it's just me flying on my own?" she continued. "What if I'm just free?"