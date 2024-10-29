Jimmy Carter: Tragic Details About The Former U.S. President

Jimmy Carter is no stranger to hardship — from being raised in the Great Depression to facing a daunting presidency in which the odds were stacked against him. Raised by a family of farmers, the Georgia native learned the value of hard work at an early age, hauling cotton in the Southern heat and selling boiled peanuts on the side of the road. After a career in the Navy, the father of four shifted gears to politics, and he was eventually elected as Governor of Georgia. A few years later, he announced that he was running for president on the Democratic ticket, a bid he ultimately won in 1976.

Carter's presidency was riddled with obstacles due to an energy shortage, sharp inflation, and mounting tensions in Iran. His administration was often blocked at every turn, but still, he managed to ease relations between Egypt and Israel, ratify the Panama Canal treaties, and continue to be at the forefront of human rights. One of Carter's noted regrets was his handling of the Iran hostage crisis, in which dozens of Americans were taken captive by Islamic extremists under his watch.

Now, the "An Hour Before Daylight" author faces new challenges in his later years, from dealing with a metastatic melanoma diagnosis to losing his wife in 2023. The oldest former president (who turned 100 years old in 2024) is being taken care of in hospice care in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he still made time to vote early in the upcoming election. In the face of adversity, Carter drives on. Here's a look at the tragic details about the former U.S. president.