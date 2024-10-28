Demi Lovato Suffers Tragic Loss Of Niece Xiomara

Demi Lovato is no stranger to tragedy, yet she was looking forward to having another niece. (In case you didn't know, she already had a niece and nephew from her half-sister Amber, whom she met much later in life.) On September 21, Lovato posted a photo from her sister, Madison De La Garza's baby shower to her Instagram account. In it, Lovato and two more family members posed happily alongside De La Garza, who stood in the center. The singer captioned the post, "My baby sis is having a baby!! I love you @maddelagarza and I can't wait to meet your little angel." Of course, this wasn't the only way that the star expressed her excitement about their family's little blessing.

Prior to De La Garza's tragic loss, Lovato was overjoyed to speak with E! News, saying, "I'm really excited to have new life come into our family. Family is very valued to me. I value family and friends over success any day." When detailing advice she'd give to fellow child stars while promoting her new documentary, "Child Star," she said, "I would say to value meaningful connections in your life over success because at times, I didn't do that, and I regretted it." However, she had a different perspective. "But now that I am reflecting a lot, I'm able to say that family means so much to me and I'm excited to be an aunt."

We'll be keeping De La Garza, Lovato, and their family in our thoughts.