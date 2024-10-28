Demi Lovato Suffers Tragic Loss Of Niece Xiomara
Demi Lovato is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her niece, Xiomara. Lovato's sister, "Desperate Housewives" alum Madison De La Garza, recently shared the devastating news on Instagram — explaining that last month, she and her partner Ryan Mitchell tragically lost their baby. "On the evening of September 27, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I lost our little girl for the first and last time," wrote De La Garza. "Thank you, Xiomara for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl." Underneath the post, Lovato wrote, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever."
Unfortunately, a time that was supposed to be filled with happiness and celebration is now rife with heartbreak for De La Garza and all those who loved her. Given the actor's timeline, she'd only announced her pregnancy to her followers a few weeks earlier. Alongside a carousel featuring photos of her and Mitchell and what appears to be their baby shower, she announced the news of their expanding family on September 5, 2024. "Oh ryan, how I love you," posted the actor to Instagram. "Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. baby mitchell 10.24." At the time, the "I Love Me" singer expressed her excitement in the comment section, writing, "I love you and this baby so much already!!
Demi Lovato was looking forward to being an auntie again
Demi Lovato is no stranger to tragedy, yet she was looking forward to having another niece. (In case you didn't know, she already had a niece and nephew from her half-sister Amber, whom she met much later in life.) On September 21, Lovato posted a photo from her sister, Madison De La Garza's baby shower to her Instagram account. In it, Lovato and two more family members posed happily alongside De La Garza, who stood in the center. The singer captioned the post, "My baby sis is having a baby!! I love you @maddelagarza and I can't wait to meet your little angel." Of course, this wasn't the only way that the star expressed her excitement about their family's little blessing.
Prior to De La Garza's tragic loss, Lovato was overjoyed to speak with E! News, saying, "I'm really excited to have new life come into our family. Family is very valued to me. I value family and friends over success any day." When detailing advice she'd give to fellow child stars while promoting her new documentary, "Child Star," she said, "I would say to value meaningful connections in your life over success because at times, I didn't do that, and I regretted it." However, she had a different perspective. "But now that I am reflecting a lot, I'm able to say that family means so much to me and I'm excited to be an aunt."
We'll be keeping De La Garza, Lovato, and their family in our thoughts.