Celebs Who Suffered Tragic Losses In 2024

Pippa Middleton got some shocking news when she found out her ex-boyfriend died by suicide. The sister to Catherine, Princess of Wales, learned that her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Kingston, was found dead at his parent's estate in the Cotswolds in February of 2024. The British financier had gone out to lunch with his parents shortly before the tragedy, returning home to lock himself in their outbuilding before they went looking for him. The Telegraph reported he was found with a "catastrophic head wound." A gun was near him at the scene.

Middleton dated Kingston in 2011 for a few months before they went their separate ways. They ended their relationship amicably, however, and went on to maintain a friendship throughout the years. Kingston married Lady Gabriella in May of 2019 in a star-studded affair at Windsor Castle with the late Queen Elizabeth in attendance. Middleton tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthew in 2017, with whom she shares three children.

Though the mother of three stayed quiet in the wake of her ex's death, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family" (via People).

