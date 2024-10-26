Celebs Who Suffered Tragic Losses In 2024
Tragedy can strike at any moment, often humbling individuals and truly putting life into perspective. While the world's biggest celebrities seem untouchable due to their incredible wealth and exorbitant privilege, life's hardships can humble these A-listers, reminding us that they are far more human than we give them credit for. Whether they experience unexpected health problems or lose loved ones, the list is long when it comes to heartbreaking events we've seen the industry's biggest talents endure.
The year 2024 saw plenty of ups and downs, and even though millions across the globe welcomed the Olympic Games that Summer — it didn't completely overshadow some of the year's biggest misfortunes. Money may buy a lot of things, but it can't bring back the empty spaces in the hearts of many industry greats who had a turbulent year. Here's a look at all the celebs who suffered tragic losses in 2024.
Pippa Middleton's ex-boyfriend died by suicide
Pippa Middleton got some shocking news when she found out her ex-boyfriend died by suicide. The sister to Catherine, Princess of Wales, learned that her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Kingston, was found dead at his parent's estate in the Cotswolds in February of 2024. The British financier had gone out to lunch with his parents shortly before the tragedy, returning home to lock himself in their outbuilding before they went looking for him. The Telegraph reported he was found with a "catastrophic head wound." A gun was near him at the scene.
Middleton dated Kingston in 2011 for a few months before they went their separate ways. They ended their relationship amicably, however, and went on to maintain a friendship throughout the years. Kingston married Lady Gabriella in May of 2019 in a star-studded affair at Windsor Castle with the late Queen Elizabeth in attendance. Middleton tied the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthew in 2017, with whom she shares three children.
Though the mother of three stayed quiet in the wake of her ex's death, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family" (via People).
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Jennifer Garner said 'Grief is unavoidable'
The year 2024 wasn't easy for Jennifer Garner, who mourned the loss of her beloved dad William — better known by his nickname Bill. The "13 Going on 30" star shared a tribute to her father on Instagram that April, sharing throwback photos of him and sweet snaps of them together throughout the years. "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away — valid question)," she mentioned lightheartedly. Garner noted that while her father lived a "wonderful" 85 years, she still feels grateful for all the incredible memories she and her family shared with him.
"...I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners," she acknowledged. "We are grateful for Dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad." The "Adam Project" star has had a strong relationship with her father over the years, even gifting him a ride in a 1948 Studebaker Champion while they visited their hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, for his birthday in 2023. She captioned the special moment on Instagram: "36 hours at home."
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega revealed their 'painful journey'
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced some heartbreaking news in 2024 about the birth of their child. That April, the "Spy Kids" actor and the "Big Time Rush" artist revealed the news in a joint Instagram post that their daughter had suffered a stillbirth. "There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest," the couple shared. "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace."
Indy would have been their fourth child together, after welcoming their first child, a son named Ocean in 2016, their second son, Kingston, in 2019, and their daughter Rio in 2021. Despite the tragedy, the stars found some solace in the short amount of time they were able to spend with her. "This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways," they wrote. "She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted ... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."
While Alexa and Carlos admitted that they "may never get those answers" regarding their daughter's stillbirth, they credited her for giving them a "new place" and a sense of "community" they had been seeking. "We love you. Can't wait to see how many other lives you change," they concluded.
Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera died
Clint Eastwood suffered an unexpected loss in 2024 when his longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera died. A spokesperson for the Monterey County Health Department confirmed to The Post that the 61-year-old suffered a heart attack that July after suffering from a heart condition called atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease occurs when "the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body become thick and stiff."
The actor released a statement following his loss, saying, "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," per The Hollywood Reporter. The couple had been together for nearly a decade after first meeting in 2014 when Sandera was working at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant. They announced their relationship the following year and had been going strong ever since.
Mariah Carey lost her mother and sister on the same day
Mariah Carey was hit with not just one, but two tragedies in 2024 when she lost two members of her family on the same day. In late August, the "Always Be My Baby" singer released a statement revealing that she had lost her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend," she relayed in a statement (via CNN). "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."
While Carey remained quiet on the details of their deaths, she felt grateful to have been able to see her mother in the week leading up to her passing. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she said. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time." Patricia was 87 years old and Alison was 63 years old, respectively, at the time of their deaths.
The multi-Grammy-award-winning artist has had a complex relationship with both Alison and Patricia. In 2021, Alison sued the star for more than $1 million in damages for intentionally inflicting emotional distress on allegations written in her memoir, "Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel." According to the suit, which was left unresolved upon her death, "[Mariah] used her book to humiliate and embarrass," (via CNN) which included alleged stories of Alison giving her a Valium at age 12 and throwing boiling hot tea on her resulting in third-degree burns.
Carey's relationship with Patricia was complicated also, with Carey writing in her book, ″like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities" (per CNN). However, the two seemed to mend their differences over the years, with Carey mentioning her mother in the memoir's dedication and wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram in 2019.
Trina McGee suffered a miscarriage
"Boy Meets World" star Trina McGee dealt with a dramatic loss in 2024 when she suffered a miscarriage. The actor shocked fans everywhere that June when she announced she was expecting a fourth child in her 50s. The star shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
Just months later, McGee confirmed the news that she had lost her miracle baby. That September, she appeared on the "Tamron Hall Show," letting fans know that she suffered a miscarriage in her geriatric pregnancy. "I did lose the baby," she confirmed on the segment. "It wasn't expected. It was closer to the end of the first trimester. We really don't have any real reasons why."
While McGee assured viewers that she was "grateful" to have been able to conceive at her age, she dealt with depression upon losing the baby. "There's so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete," she expressed, adding that it was hard for her to "face the fact" that her pregnancy was over. McGee has three children with her ex-husband Courtland Davis, a 31-year-old daughter Ramia, a 29-year-old son Langston, and a 25-year-old son Ezra.
Raven-Symoné lost her father and former manager Christopher Pearman
Raven-Symoné faced plenty of obstacles in 2024. The star took to Instagram that October to share the sad news of her father Christopher Pearman's passing. "My life has been long and abundant. And the path I'm on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face ...#christopherbpearman," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her, Pearman, and an unnamed woman. Pearman was 63 at the time of his death.
The former Disney Channel star previously admitted in an interview for "The Cheetah Girls" (via Hola!) that her parents played a huge role in the early years of her career as a child star. "When I turned 18 they said, 'Do what you want.' So I got a new manager," she recalled in 2006. "But they're still actively involved with my career. It just kind of took the pressure off of them. They're with me 100 percent of the time and support me 3,000 percent."
Pearman was a hands-on father, using his communications degree from Georgia State University to help his daughter navigate the world of show business. He even directed several episodes of "That's So Raven" when it aired on Disney Channel in the early 2000s.
It's been a tough few years for Symoné, who revealed that she lost her brother in 2023 after his battle with colon cancer. In an Instagram reel thanking her followers for her 38th birthday well wishes, she confirmed the news, saying, "It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize ... He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster."
Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone died
Madonna lost a very dear loved one when her brother Christopher Ciccone died in 2024 after a battle with late-stage cancer. He was 63 years old at the time of his death. Ciccone was one of Madonna's music collaborators and even performed as a backup dancer before pursuing his own music career. The "Like a Virgin" star shared the news on Instagram that October alongside several shots of the pair throughout the years.
"My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long," she articulated. "It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo." The pop star admitted that dance saved her and Ciccone, and gave them escape during their earlier years growing up in a small town in the Midwest. "My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher — created a safe space for my brother to be Gay," the singer revealed. Madonna noted that she brought her brother along on her journey to New York City, and he eventually took on larger roles in her budding career. "We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours," she elaborated.
Madonna admitted that while she and her brother were estranged for some time, they eventually reunited, and she was by his side when he died. "The last few years have not been easy," she explained. "We did not speak for some time, but when my brother got sick we found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible."
Janet Jackson grieved the loss of her brother Tito
Janet Jackson was hit with devastating news in 2024 when she learned her brother Tito Jackson had passed away. In September of that year, Tito was en route to Oklahoma from New Mexico when a medical emergency had the singer rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Tito died not long after. Per The New York Times, Janet said her brother died of a heart attack.
She mourned the loss of her older brother and shared a tribute to him on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of her and Tito in their earlier years alongside the caption: "May you rest in eternal peace. I miss you so much!" (via USA Today). Tito is survived by his three children, TJ, Taryll, and Taj, whom he shared with his late ex-wife Delores "Dee Dee" Martes, as well as his seven siblings Rebbie Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Randy Jackson, and Janet Jackson.
The "Together Again" singer had been a long-time supporter of her brother and his music career for many years, often shouting him out for his successes. "I heard my bro Tito's new song 'Get It Baby.' I love it! I am so happy for U N Proud! I knew U could do it all along. I love U. Get It, Baby," she wrote on Facebook in 2016.
One Direction grieved the tragic loss of Liam Payne
The news of Liam Payne's tragic death in 2024 shocked the globe — but it hit his former band mates One Direction even harder. The United Kingdom native was enjoying some vacation time in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October when he fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel suite one afternoon. Reports of the British superstar acting erratic in the lobby just moments before complicated the story, as well as a ransacked hotel room that painted signs of clear distress.
While Payne's fall ultimately caused his unexpected death, a toxicology report found "pink cocaine" in his blood results. The term refers to a mixture of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. Just moments before his fall, hotel staff dialed emergency services to report Payne's behavior. "The guest is in a room that has a balcony, and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening," the caller relayed, as per an audio recording obtained by Telemundo. It was too late, however, as Payne was pronounced dead just moments after the call was placed.
An outpouring of love was shown in the wake of Payne's tragic untimely death, including many personal tributes from his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson. On behalf of One Direction, the former band members even posted a joint statement on Instagram following the news: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).