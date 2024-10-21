This article includes mentions of mental health issues, addiction, and suicide.

Liam Payne may have lit up millions of fans' lives as a former One Direction member and subsequent solo artist, but his life behind the scenes was vastly different. The U.K. native battled several demons while he rose to fame as a part of the popular boy band and continued to wrestle with his personal life even after they split in 2016. Finding his footing after the shakeup, as well as welcoming his first child shortly after, was an up-and-down journey for the star, who admitted to struggling with his mental health behind closed doors.

The "One Thing" singer got his first break after performing on "The X Factor" in 2010. After he, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson failed to progress through the competition as solo artists, the judges had them form the group One Direction. While they didn't end up going all the way to the end, their success on the show cemented their status as a global phenomenon. One Direction became the first U.K. group to top the charts in the United States with their debut album, eventually selling over 65 million albums worldwide.

Unfortunately for Payne, he couldn't quite capitalize on the same success during his solo career. His second solo album was delayed due to mishaps with his management, and he seemed to enter into a downward spiral in the days that followed. About a week after news of his album being postponed, Payne tragically died after falling from a third-floor balcony while staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. While the investigation continues into his untimely death, fans across the globe grapple with the loss of the beloved artist. Here's a look at the tragic story of Liam Payne's life — from global superstar to tortured musician.