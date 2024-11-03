Times Taylor Swift Went Makeup-Free And Looked So Different

Taylor Swift is known for her bright red lipstick and eyeliner. Any Swiftie worth their salt has at least one McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 tucked away in their beauty bag. However, every now and then, Swift sports a look we rarely see from her, ditching the lippy and going makeup-free.

Bloggers and influencers are obsessed with what celebs look like without makeup — and for good reason. It's pretty satisfying to tear away the curtain, see stars au naturel, and be reminded that they're just like us, well, sometimes, anyway. It's also fascinating to get a peek inside your idol's beauty regimen; TikTok is packed with "steal their style" videos and makeup tutorials. Given her vast and loyal fan base, it's no surprise that countless ones are dedicated to Swift.

Want to learn how to replicate her iconic cat eyeliner? There's a video — or 64.1 million — for that! Looking for a Swift lipstick tutorial? Check out one of the 36 million that are available. Want to know how Swift gets those sparkly gold freckles? DeuxMoi has that covered! (It's Fazit Beauty, in case you were wondering). Still, with cover-up aside, what does Swift look like makeup-free? From hanging in the studio to early morning selfies, check out some of the top Tay-Tay barefaced pics.