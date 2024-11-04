What Insiders Say Meghan Markle Is Really Like Behind Closed Doors
Some may remember that just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that they'd be looking into claims that the duchess had bullied her staff. A years-long back-and-forth ensued, with some claiming the Duchess of Sussex's conduct behind closed doors was shady and others saying that couldn't be further from the truth.
We'll start with the original report. Speaking to The Times, a number of former aides to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they'd been intentionally humiliated by Markle. The outlet was also shown an email sent by the couple's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, which painted a pretty grim picture of working conditions. "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y," one section of the comms read.
Unfortunately for Markle, it didn't end there. Buckingham Palace ended up issuing a response to the bullying claims, confirming that they were investigating the situation (shadily timed, but we digress). Though the results of the bullying investigation have been delayed (read: never released), years down the line, sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter claimed that their experiences with Markle after the Sussexes had moved to the U.S. hadn't been great, either. In fact, one went as far as to complain, "She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears." The report came after yet another employee resigned. However, it bears mentioning that not everyone has such negative recollections of their time working with Markle.
Many of Meghan's ex-employees sing her praises
While some of Meghan Markle's past employees have made damning accusations about the "Suits" alum's character behind closed doors, many others have given glowing commendations. Speaking to US Weekly, more than one employee (past or present) spoke about both Markle and Prince Harry's compassion regarding leave. The couple's press secretary gushed that they were understanding when she needed time off for surgery and that Markle, in particular, was in constant communication with her husband to check in on how they were doing. Likewise, an ex-employee revealed that after asking for time away while going through a difficult period, the couple didn't hesitate to grant them paid leave.
And, it turns out the Sussexes aren't only said to be kind to their staff when the going gets tough. One former staff member told Us Weekly that Markle put together a skincare set for someone who had mentioned struggling with their skin. Another noted that when it came to babies — and even fur babies — the couple also made a point of sending gifts, including items previously used by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, new goodies, or even luxe dog leashes. No wonder the couple's former chief of staff has made the bold prediction that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future is bright.
A common thread among the Sussexes' former and present employees who countered the comments made to The Hollywood Reporter? They're not sure where the complaints are coming from. The couple's past head of content mused that the controversy likely came from people who wanted to cause drama, describing it as "a predictable attempt at creating intrigue through sewing false conflict." Given the timing of the very first report, we certainly wouldn't rule that out.