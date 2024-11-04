What Insiders Say Meghan Markle Is Really Like Behind Closed Doors

Some may remember that just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that they'd be looking into claims that the duchess had bullied her staff. A years-long back-and-forth ensued, with some claiming the Duchess of Sussex's conduct behind closed doors was shady and others saying that couldn't be further from the truth.

We'll start with the original report. Speaking to The Times, a number of former aides to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they'd been intentionally humiliated by Markle. The outlet was also shown an email sent by the couple's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, which painted a pretty grim picture of working conditions. "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y," one section of the comms read.

Unfortunately for Markle, it didn't end there. Buckingham Palace ended up issuing a response to the bullying claims, confirming that they were investigating the situation (shadily timed, but we digress). Though the results of the bullying investigation have been delayed (read: never released), years down the line, sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter claimed that their experiences with Markle after the Sussexes had moved to the U.S. hadn't been great, either. In fact, one went as far as to complain, "She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears." The report came after yet another employee resigned. However, it bears mentioning that not everyone has such negative recollections of their time working with Markle.