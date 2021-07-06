Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Former Chief-Of-Staff Makes A Bold Prediction About Their Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have the world at their fingertips after stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no choice but to earn their own money after being cut off financially by the royal family, according to Vanity Fair. It seems the couple planned for this, however, and made deals with Spotify and Netflix nearly straight away, ensuring that there was an opportunity to earn a living.

Although Harry and Meghan are currently on a work hiatus following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, it is believed that they have big things planned in the coming year. Not only are they expected to have a podcast, but they've already inked a deal to bring a series about the Invictus Games to Netflix in 2022, according to Town & Country – Harry will serve as executive-producer for the doc. And while everyone seems busy trying to figure out how Harry and Meghan will fare — whether they will be successful in their post-royal-life endeavors or not — there is one person in particular who has made a bold statement about the couple's potential future. Keep reading to find out what Harry and Meghan's former chief-of-staff had to say.