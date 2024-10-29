Kari Lake's Massive Makeup Fail Almost Makes Us Forget Trump's Blotchy Tan Moments

Kari's Lake's contentious interview on CNN brought back memories of Donald Trump's blotchy tan fail during his presidential debate. The Republican nominee running for the Senate in Arizona appeared on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on October 28, where Lake evaded questions about her controversial response to losing the 2022 governor race in Arizona to Katie Hobbs. Lake, who is a loud Trump backer, did not concede the loss. "Why are we looking backward? I'm looking forward," she said to Kaitlan Collins when pressed on the matter. The tense exchange was not the only aspect of the interview that had people talking. Lake's appearance on CNN reminded many that members of the Trump family were not the only Republicans guilty of makeup fails.

I pressed Kari Lake tonight on her shifts on abortion and her refusal to concede the 2022 governor's race. pic.twitter.com/aZhNRpNosI — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 29, 2024

Lake conducted the interview remotely, where it appeared a makeup artist was not available, as her complexion was wildly uneven. Her skin tone was much darker around her forehead near her hairline than the rest of her face, which was a totally different color from her neck. This brought on a cavalcade of trolling from people online. "Why does nobody in the republican party know how to match a foundation undertone," one X, formerly Twitter, user snarkily wrote. Others believed the uneven appearance was an effect caused by a filter. "Kari Lake's filter deserves no taxes on overtime pay," a Twitterati member joked. "Love how lake is always photoshopped," another commented.

This was not the first time Lake was mocked for an on-air makeup fail. During a TV appearance in August, a Threads user compared her to a "Star Trek" character. To Lake's credit, she had owned up to makeup fails in the past.