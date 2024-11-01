Athletes Who Led Crazy Double Lives

American runner Suzy Favor Hamilton competed in the Olympic Games three times: in Barcelona in 1992, in Atlanta in 1996, and in Sydney in 2000. She was hopeful of winning her first medal in the latter when she fell during the 1,500 final, claiming she was injured. She later confessed that she'd faked her fall, admitting that she panicked when other runners passed her. "And that was the moment of my downward spiral. I didn't know at the time, but that was Step One of terrible things to happen," she told ABC News.

According to Favor Hamilton, that kicked off a series of events that led her to become a high-priced escort in Las Vegas. Using the pseudonym "Kelly Lundy," Favor Hamilton — who, at the time, was married and a mother — tried to keep that part of her life under wraps. "[On one] particular day I had run a half marathon in the morning, in a different state, hopped on an airplane after the half marathon, basically rushed to the airport, got to Vegas, had five appointments," she said.

Her double life was exposed in 2012 when a reporter from the website, TheSmokingGun.com, found out who escort "Kelly Lundy" really was, and shared the information with the world. In retrospect and with a bipolar disorder diagnosis, Favor Hamilton explained to ABC News that her being prescribed with antidepressants — not the correct medication for bipolar disorder — seemingly caused her to be put in a "manic" state, which resulted in both the "hyper-sexuality" and the desire for "high-risk behavior" that led her to sex work.