The Tragic Truth About Zayn Malik

Many dream of becoming a pop star but for Zayn Malik, the reality of that dream came with tons of pressure, which caused anxiety so debilitating that he had to cancel his concert in 2016. "To all those people who have been waiting to see me perform at the Capital Summertime Ball today ... Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me," he tweeted. A few months later, Malik opened up about his reason for going public with his mental health struggles and told The Standard, "For me to pretend that I didn't have anxiety would be fake. It also helps people understand why I behave in a certain way. Sometimes things get in the way of us doing exactly what we want. I never mean to offend. It's an uncontrollable thing that I can't do anything about."

Performing in front of tens of thousands of people as a singer contributed to Malik's anxiety. As he pointed out on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "It's not a natural thing to do, you know, in terms of everyday life." Since having his daughter Khai, the "Love Like This" singer has made an effort to overcome his anxiety and show her that she could do hard things as well. "I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'Yo, my dad's doing this,'" Malik stated.

