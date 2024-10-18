Liam Payne's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details

About 24 hours after the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, Argentinian officials have confirmed the official cause of death. Per E! Online, local authorities determined that the official cause of Payne's passing was something called "polytraumatism," which essentially means there were multiple traumatic injuries that contributed to his death. The report also noted that "internal and external hemorrhage" were significant factors.

When first responders encountered the scene, it was initially determined that resuscitation was not viable. The injuries were so severe that "the team could do absolutely nothing," according to authorities in Argentina. Payne was pronounced dead at the scene, shocking fans across the world and leading him to become one of many celebrities who have passed away suddenly in 2024. With the toxicology report still pending, it's possible that there's still more to know about how the "Night Changes" singer ended up falling.

The report further explained that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death, while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death."