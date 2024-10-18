Liam Payne's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details
About 24 hours after the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, Argentinian officials have confirmed the official cause of death. Per E! Online, local authorities determined that the official cause of Payne's passing was something called "polytraumatism," which essentially means there were multiple traumatic injuries that contributed to his death. The report also noted that "internal and external hemorrhage" were significant factors.
When first responders encountered the scene, it was initially determined that resuscitation was not viable. The injuries were so severe that "the team could do absolutely nothing," according to authorities in Argentina. Payne was pronounced dead at the scene, shocking fans across the world and leading him to become one of many celebrities who have passed away suddenly in 2024. With the toxicology report still pending, it's possible that there's still more to know about how the "Night Changes" singer ended up falling.
The report further explained that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death, while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death."
Liam Payne was open about his struggles with substance abuse
According to the autopsy release, there was no evidence of defensive wounds. This means Liam Payne essentially fell of his own accord, but the toxicology report has yet to be finalized so we don't have the full picture. However, first responders claimed to have found a "series of substances" that were then taken for processing from the "Strip That Down" singer's room (via E! Online).
Payne had struggled with substance abuse disorder in the past and had gotten sober as recently as 2023. Though he was not mentioned by name, there was a call made to a Buenos Aires emergency line from the hotel that the "Teardrops" singer was staying at shortly before the tragic event. In the call, a staff member was asking for assistance for "a guest who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and who had destroyed some objects in the room." The caller goes on to state that the person in question did have a room with a balcony and there was concern about their safety.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Liam Payne had been in Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy
Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been in Argentina since early October, stopping by to watch fellow One Directioner, Niall Horan, perform. However, at the time of Payne's passing, Cassidy had already flown back to the USA, meaning the "For You" singer was alone at the time of his death.
Posting on Snapchat regarding seeing his old bandmate, Payne stated, "it's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But we need to talk." It's no secret that Payne has had several fallouts with One Direction bandmates, although he said that the boys had stuck by him in a video posted to his YouTube channel. Unfortunately, this does give some weight to speculation that the events unfolded shortly after Payne and Horan saw each other.
Liam Payne's family asks for privacy during a difficult time
Liam Payne was a young father to his son Bear, and leaves behind his son's mother, Cheryl Cole, his parents, and his sisters. The entire family is asking for space to process and grieve during this time. In a statement provided to the BBC, the family said, "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
In the meantime, the tributes and words of love are pouring in from fans and previous collaborators alike. May Payne's loved ones find peace and comfort in the wake of this tragedy.
