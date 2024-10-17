Liam Payne's Tumultuous Dating History, Explained

Liam Payne's love life has been in the headlines as much as his music career ever since his One Direction days. The late singer, who tragically passed away at 31 on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, shot to stardom at just 16 years old, but fame didn't just come with screaming fans — it also came with relentless attention to his romantic relationships, many of which caused quite the stir.

His first high-profile romance was with dancer Danielle Peazer from 2010 to 2012. After that, he rekindled things with his childhood sweetheart, Sophia Smith, but they didn't exactly have a fairy-tale ending, splitting for good in 2015. Then came his relationship with "X-Factor" judge Cheryl Cole. At the time, the headlines practically wrote themselves — Payne had met Cole when he was just 14, competing on the show, and their 10-year age gap raised everyone's eyebrows. Still, the two got together in 2016, not long after Cole's split from Jean-Bernard Fernández-Versini. By 2017, they were announcing the arrival of their son, Bear, but the following year, they officially parted ways, calling it a "tough decision." Payne wrote in a statement, "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Post-Cheryl, the "Strip That Down" singer was briefly linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell and influencer Aliana Mawla. But the real drama came with his last two high-profile romances — first with model Maya Henry and later with influencer Kate Cassidy.