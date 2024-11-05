Tragic Details About Jamie Foxx's Oldest Daughter Corinne

Being the daughter of Jamie Foxx has also put an emotional strain on Corinne Foxx, as she sometimes wondered if she should put some distance between herself and her dad. The heartbreaking realization began around the time that she was deciding whether or not she wanted to go to college. Corinne told Togethxr, "I had a lot of people telling me, 'You don't have to go to college. You can just go straight into the entertainment world. Doors will open for you. You can make millions of dollars.'" But as is evidenced by Corinne's ability to overcome adversity, she counters the nepo baby allegations by finishing the million-dollar dream scenario by saying, "But I didn't want to ride on my dad's coattails."

Still, at one point, Corinne said that she thought about changing her last name in order to distinguish herself from her Oscar-winning father, Jamie. But Corinne had a change of heart, saying of the haters, "As I've gotten older, I've, one, made peace with — people are gonna think things about me that I have no control of." But not only that, in the same interview with Togethxr, Corinne shows the mature and noble sense of self that has helped her persevere through a life that many could misconstrue as being easy, saying, "And two: I'm proud of my dad, and I'm proud of who he is, and I'm proud of the work he's done, and I'm proud of just the person that he is." Her dad, Jamie, is also proud of the woman Corinne has become; he commented on her Instagram post that promoted her endometriosis doc, saying, "So proud of my daughter... You will be blown away by the courage the women possess in this film."