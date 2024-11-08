Gayle King Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King usually starts her day by going for a whirl in the makeup chair before facing the unforgiving cameras of her nationally syndicated morning show. That said, King has also gone makeup-free before, and unsurprisingly, she looks completely different when not wearing makeup (as most do). First, though, speaking of King, Oprah Winfrey's best friend and go-to glam expert, she's become known for rocking bold red lips and a subtle dusting of blush and/or bronzer. Her signature look pairs well with her gorgeous wardrobe, which includes wrap dresses, business-casual suits, and other daytime frocks she flaunts at her high-profile morning gig.

Fortunately, King's jobs help her avoid the hassle of doing her own makeup by providing her with a glam team. The Oprah Daily account on Instagram, where King also serves as the editor-at-large, even showed fans her daily routine. "People say 'What's your beauty routine?'" said King in the December 2023 clip. "My beauty routine is Rae Dawn," she continued, referring to her makeup artist. She then tossed the mic to Dawn, who walked viewers through the host's individualized beauty process. "Alright, so I just do Revive — what I love about it is I put it on the forehead because it gives a beautiful glow, so when the camera hits her, and the light hits her, it gives off this radiance ..." added Dawn, who used the product to prime her face before the makeup application.

But enough about King's beauty secrets — here's what she looks like with no makeup.