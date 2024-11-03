These Celebs Are Stuck In Prison For The Rest Of Their Lives
The following article includes criminal acts of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, suicide, and murder.
When most people think of celebrities, they picture their favorite actors, athletes, and influencers. People who entertain or enthrall audiences through their talent are put up on a pedestal, and that's how our society operates. The thing about celebrities is that they're people just like everyone else, but they've stepped into the limelight, so it's fair to assume they might be above the law in some capacity.
Of course, that's not true. Celebrities are regular people at the end of the day, and just like us, they can get into trouble. In fact, many celebrities get thrown in jail fairly often, thanks to their high profile and public scrutiny that watches everything they do. Still, for the most part, celebrities don't run afoul of the law, but that's not true of everyone.
Occasionally, a celebrity will do something horrific and serve a lot of jail time. Being a celebrity sometimes shields people from getting into real trouble, but there are exceptions. Each of the celebrities featured below once held a great deal of respect and admiration, but no more. They've all been sentenced to life or sentences so long they'll likely die in prison or be released well out of their prime.
Harvey Weinstein -- Rape and sexual assault
There are many people sitting in prison cells for rape and sexual assault, but few gained the notoriety held by Harvey Weinstein, who became the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. In fact, his attorney claimed he didn't get a fair trial because of this distinction. Despite Weinstein's appeals, he was found guilty of multiple rape charges.
Weinstein used his position as one of the leading Hollywood film producers to coerce and forcibly rape numerous women. After the allegations made against him came to light, more women came out with similar stories. Weinstein's downfall went beyond his personal case, as other powerful men were similarly taken down in what has become known as the "Harvey Weinstein effect."
Weinstein faced charges in Los Angeles and New York, where he received a 23-year sentence. He was subsequently found guilty of similar charges in L.A., amounting to a 16-year sentence to be served separately from his New York sentence. A judge ordered a retrial in New York, but as of October 2024, Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence, which will likely increase, though he'll likely die in confinement due to his failing health stemming from chronic myeloid leukemia.
Marion Hugh 'Suge' Knight Jr. got sent up for manslaughter
Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. was once one of the most prominent players in hip-hop. He co-founded and was the CEO of Death Row Records and was one of the most influential people in building the careers of Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and others in the early 1990s. Knight was injured while driving the car Tupac was killed in, so he's been involved in high-profile hip-hop history.
Knight had a history of legal trouble, and he spent some time behind bars, racking up misdemeanors and a couple of felonies. That came back to bite him years later after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in 2015. Knight pleaded "no contest" to charges accusing him of intentionally running over Cle "Bone" Sloan and Terry Carter, who died in the incident.
Knight faced life in prison because of his long list of charges from earlier incidents, and the hit-and-run was his third strike. To keep that from happening, he avoided trial through a plea agreement, but Knight was still sentenced to a total 28 years in prison. Because of his age at the time of his sentencing, he would be eligible for parole in 2034 when he is 69.
R. Kelly's long history of sexual assault landed him in prison for decades
R. Kelly was one of the most successful commercial hip-hop artists, resulting in the moniker "The King of R&B," among others. Kelly was at the top of his game, but he was dogged by sexual abuse allegations of minors for decades. He married Aaliyah when he was 27 and she was 15, so the accusations against him didn't come out of nowhere.
Kelly avoided allegations for years, but it finally caught up with him in 2019 when he faced charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, sex trafficking, and others related to child pornography. Kelly faced charges in state and federal jurisdictions, and he had his days in court in Chicago and New York. In Chicago, Kelly received a 20-year federal prison sentence for child pornography and enticement.
In New York, Kelly received a 30-year prison sentence for eight counts of sexual trafficking and one count of racketeering. Kelly will serve both sentences concurrently, but an additional year was tacked on, resulting in a combined 31-year sentence. Kelly unsuccessfully appealed to the Supreme Court, so he'll serve out his sentence and won't be eligible for parole until he's 80.
Ian Watkins repeatedly preyed on several children
Ian Watkins was the lead singer and frontman for the Lostprophets, and he had a great deal of success for several years. The Lastprophets released six albums and toured in Europe and North America. In 2008, reports of sexual misconduct with children arose, but authorities didn't charge Watkins until 2012 following an extensive investigation.
Eventually, Watkins got his day in court, and in 2013, he pleaded guilty to attempted rape of a baby, the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, and more. Watkins did not plead guilty to rape and went to trial on a number of serious charges. He was convicted of the aforementioned charges he pled guilty to, as well as possessing and making indecent images of kids and animals and more.
Watkins received a sentence of 31 years and will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years. Upon sentencing, the judge described Watkins' crimes as having "plumbed new depths of depravity" (via Vice). It's unlikely Watkins will be free during his good years because his crimes were particularly egregious. While serving his sentence, other inmates held Watkins hostage and stabbed him, so he doesn't have many fans on the inside.
Michael Jace will spend the rest of his days in a cell for murdering his wife
Michael Jace was a talented character actor known for his work on "The Shield." Jace started acting in the 1990s and had a promising career, which was cut short due to his actions in 2014. Per TMZ, Jace called 911 and informed the dispatcher, "I shot my wife." The police arrived and found his wife dead from multiple gunshots, and after some questioning, Jace confessed.
Jace received a murder charge, and he went to trial, where he was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder. In his conviction, the jury also found that he intentionally used a gun in the commission of the act, which increased the number of years he could receive. Prosecutors sought a first-degree murder verdict, as they believed the murder was premeditated.
In the trial, Jace's 10-year-old son testified that he heard his father say, "If you like running, then run to heaven" (via CTV News), before firing a second shot. This was taken into account at sentencing, and Jace received a hefty all-expenses-paid government vacation behind bars for 40 years to life. Should he receive parole after his sentence is served and not be confined for life, Jace will be around 92 when he's released.
Mel Hall preyed upon numerous underage girls
Mel Hall was a professional baseball player who played with the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants from 1981 until 1996. He also played in the Japanese professional baseball league before retiring. Hall went on to coach girls' softball and basketball in Fort Worth, Texas. Hall had a reputation for liking younger women, but it became clear in the aughts that he sexually abused children.
In 2009, Hall was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child and three for aggravated sexual assault. The conviction centered around a 12-year-old victim who played on the basketball team Hall coached. During his sentencing, multiple victims came out to say Hall acted inappropriately with them as well, ultimately cementing his fate as one of Texas' newest prison inmates.
Hall received a sentence of 45 years, and while he will have the chance for parole, that won't come until he serves half of his sentence. If he's paroled at 22 ½ years after entering prison, he will be 71, but given the gravity of the charges and his history of abuse, it's likely Hall will die in prison, having served the majority or entirety of his sentence.
Pete McNeal brutally sexually assaulted a toddler
Pete McNeal was already an experienced drummer when he joined Cake in 2001 to replace Todd Roper. He remained with his bandmates for years, touring and recording with various albums. McNeal's time with Cake came to an end in 2014 when he was arrested for crimes he committed during Thanksgiving in 2009. McNeal's first trial for molestation ended in a mistrial, with another trial commencing soon after.
The second trial didn't end in a mistrial, as McNeal was found guilty of molesting a three-year-old girl while attending a Thanksgiving party. This all came years after McNeal was found guilty of attempted molestation of a six-year-old, so he had a history of sexually abusive behavior against children when he was finally found guilty and handed a sentence commensurate with his crimes.
For molesting a three-year-old, McNeal earned a 15-year to life prison sentence and was also ordered to permanently register as a sex offender. Should he be released after his initial 15 years, he won't be legally allowed to be anywhere near a child. If McNeal were to receive parole, he would be 60 or older, but given the gravity of his crimes, it seems unlikely he will be released.
Danny Masterson earned a life sentence for rape
Danny Masterson got his acting start in 1988 on television before making the leap to the silver screen in 1993's "Beethoven's 2nd." He's best known for playing Steven Hyde on "That '70s Show," which kept him busy through the late-'90s and well into the aughts. In 2017, Masterson was investigated for sexual assault, leading to a civil suit for harassment.
In 2020, more information and allegations came to light, resulting in three charges of rape. The Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, became involved in his defense. More than that, the church intervened in Masterson's favor, but it was to no avail. While his first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury, his second did not, and he was convicted on two counts of rape.
During sentencing, Masterson received a sentence of 30 years to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years, which would make him around 67 when that option is made available. Masterson's conviction revealed decades of sexual abuse and assault towards women, so there's a good chance Masterson's prison stay will extend beyond 30 years.
Jon 'War Machine' Koppenhaver kidnapped and raped his ex-girlfriend
Jonathan Koppenhaver was a professional mixed martial artist, having entered the sport officially in "The Ultimate Fighter: Team Serra vs. Team Hughes Finale." Koppenhaver legally changed his name to War Machine, and he continued fighting professionally for several years. In 2009, War Machine entered the adult film industry, which is how he met and began dating Christy Mack.
In 2014, War Machine brutally attacked Mack and her then-boyfriend Corey Thomas in Mack's home. War Machine first assaulted Thomas for ten minutes before turning his attention to Mack, whom he assaulted with a knife before raping and savagely beating her. War Machine initially ran but was quickly captured and charged with 36 felonies. War Machine's charges included kidnapping, attempted murder, domestic battery, rape, and more.
War Machine attempted to die by suicide while in custody but survived to stand trial and face justice. War Machine was ultimately convicted on 29 of the 36 felony counts, receiving a life sentence with the possibility for parole after serving 36 years. Should he be released, War Machine would be 72, but given the brutality of his assault, which nearly killed both of his victims, that seems unlikely.
Ryan Grantham killed his mother and planned on killing the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Ryan Grantham was a promising young actor who could have been the next big thing. He starred in nearly 40 films and television series but was probably best known for his work in "Supernatural," "Riverdale," and other popular TV shows. Grantham cut his career and his freedom short in March 2020 when he shot his mother in the back of the head, killing her.
Grantham planned to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but decided against it and turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with first-degree murder, and through his confession and subsequent plea, he was convicted of second-degree murder. His confession revealed that he said, "I shot her in the back of the head. In the moments after, she would have known it was me" (via TMZ).
Prosecutors alleged he shot his mother while she played piano and prepared to kill Trudeau by throwing an assortment of guns, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails in his car. Grantham received a sentence of life in prison for murdering his mother, though he will be eligible for parole after serving 14 years. Grantham was 24 when he entered prison, so he could once again be a free man.
Corey 'C-Murder' Miller killed a teen in a nightclub
Corey "C-Murder" Miller's rap career kicked off in the 1990s, releasing numerous albums. That career came to an end in 2002 after Miller was charged and convicted of second-degree murder. Miller shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in a nightclub, though his conviction is somewhat unusual.
Miller received a life sentence for the murder, but changes in the justice system's conviction guidelines pushed him to try and overturn the conviction. One of the witnesses at his trial, Kenneth Jordan, revealed he was pressured and blackmailed to lie out of fear he'd go to prison on separate charges. Another witness indicated he was pressured to lie on the witness stand as well.
These revelations, as well as others indicating that some jurors were also pressured into convicting Miller, led him to request a new trial, and it seems like that might be warranted. Miller had Kim Kardashian championing his freedom, but ultimately, a federal judge decided in 2023 that a new trial wasn't necessary. Given the witnesses' recanted testimony came from unreliable sources, the judge said as much, upholding Miller's conviction and sentencing.
Joe Son led a life of crime for years before he was caught and sentenced
Joe Son was once a professional MMA, kickboxer, and wrestler, having participated in numerous competitions over the years. He also got into film, and while he didn't appear in many movies, he had a memorable role-playing Random Task in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," where he parodied Oddjob from "Goldfinger," though, instead of throwing a hat, he threw a shoe.
Son landed in legal trouble in 2008 when authorities arrested him in connection to a sexual assault from 1990. Son became the primary suspect after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. The attack was brutal and involved another assailant in the kidnapping, torture, assault, and rape of a 20-year-old woman. Son stood trial and was convicted of torture in connection to the gang rape that occurred in 1990.
Son received a life sentence with the possibility of parole, but his actions in prison added to it. While confined at the Wasco State Prison in 2011, Son beat his cellmate to death. Son was subsequently charged with murder and received an additional sentence of 27 years, so there's little chance Son will ever walk free, given the nature of his crimes and the brutality with which he carried them out.
Will Hayden will never again breathe free air for his many sexual assaults
Will Hayden was a Marine and owner of a gun store, but he's probably best known for starring on the Discovery Channel's "Sons of Guns." Hayden became famous through his show, and it also boosted his company, Red Jacket, significantly.
Toward the end of "Sons of Guns" run, Hayden found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested in 2014 for multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor. Hayden's victim testified at his trial that when she was 11 and 12, Hayden repeatedly raped her. Another woman came forward, claim she was also assaulted by him when she 12 and 13. On top of that, his daughter levied similar claims of sexual assault when she was a child.
Hayden's trial revealed the depths of his abusive nature toward children, and it didn't take long for the jury to convict him of forcible and two counts of aggravated rape. Hayden received two concurrent life sentences plus another 40 years. A short time later, during another sentencing, Hayden was hit with another life sentence. There's no option for parole for Hayden, and barring some unforeseen incident, he will die in prison for his many crimes against children.
If you or anyone you know may be the victim of mass violence, suicide, child abuse, domestic abuse, or sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
- The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
- Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.
- If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.