These Celebs Are Stuck In Prison For The Rest Of Their Lives

The following article includes criminal acts of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, suicide, and murder.

When most people think of celebrities, they picture their favorite actors, athletes, and influencers. People who entertain or enthrall audiences through their talent are put up on a pedestal, and that's how our society operates. The thing about celebrities is that they're people just like everyone else, but they've stepped into the limelight, so it's fair to assume they might be above the law in some capacity.

Of course, that's not true. Celebrities are regular people at the end of the day, and just like us, they can get into trouble. In fact, many celebrities get thrown in jail fairly often, thanks to their high profile and public scrutiny that watches everything they do. Still, for the most part, celebrities don't run afoul of the law, but that's not true of everyone.

Occasionally, a celebrity will do something horrific and serve a lot of jail time. Being a celebrity sometimes shields people from getting into real trouble, but there are exceptions. Each of the celebrities featured below once held a great deal of respect and admiration, but no more. They've all been sentenced to life or sentences so long they'll likely die in prison or be released well out of their prime.