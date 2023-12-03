Inside Suge Knight's Life In Prison

Suge Knight of Death Row Records is one of the most infamous record executives in the world of hip-hop. Once largely successful, Knight is known for shaping the West Coast rap scene in the 1990s and catapulting the careers of rap legends like Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur. He was responsible for executive producing classic hip-hop albums, like 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me" and Dr. Dre's "The Chronic." Death Row's accolades include countless gold and platinum records and winning the soundtrack of the year award at the 1995 Source Awards.

Amidst his monetary success, Knight found himself frequently in trouble with the law. In 1995, the executive received five years of probation for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident against two rappers. He violated the terms of his probation in 1997 on the night of Shakur's murder in Las Vegas; Knight was involved in a physical altercation hours before Shakur's death, which resulted in a nine-year prison sentence. Fast forward to 2018, he pled no contest and was sentenced to 28 years for manslaughter from a 2015 hit-and-run that killed one man and injured another.

Even behind bars, Knight still makes headlines. However, his life in prison may not be as privileged as one would assume for a former multi-millionaire.