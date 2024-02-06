What Danny Masterson's Life In Prison Is Really Like

The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Danny Masterson was a Scientologist, child actor, and Hollywood star. But these days, he's better known as inmate number BW7253. Masterson's life behind bars is a far cry from his past. He's switched trips to the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, weekends hiking Runyon Canyon, strutting the red carpet, and dining at Cecconi's for sipping on pruno, pacing the prison yard, posing for mug shots, and feasting on bologna sandwiches.

It's an epic fall from grace for Masterson. Before he was sent down, the actor was riding high on the success of his long-running sitcom, "That '70s Show" and Netflix comedy "The Ranch." However, he was promptly canceled after his past transgressions caught up. In June 2020, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape for sexually assaulting three women between 2001 and 2003. Following a mistrial in November 2022, Masterson was convicted in May 2023 of raping two of the women.

His victims didn't hold back during sentencing. Masterson stood emotionless as the women told the court that he'd ruined their lives. One called him "pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent" (via KTLA 5). She told Masterson, "When you raped me, you stole from me." The women begged the judge to give Masterson the maximum prison sentence available and he complied, doling out 30 years to life. Masterson is currently residing at California State Prison, Corcoran, California. He's eligible for parole in June 2041. He will be 66 years old. So, what's prison life like for Masterson?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).