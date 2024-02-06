What Danny Masterson's Life In Prison Is Really Like
The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.
Danny Masterson was a Scientologist, child actor, and Hollywood star. But these days, he's better known as inmate number BW7253. Masterson's life behind bars is a far cry from his past. He's switched trips to the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, weekends hiking Runyon Canyon, strutting the red carpet, and dining at Cecconi's for sipping on pruno, pacing the prison yard, posing for mug shots, and feasting on bologna sandwiches.
It's an epic fall from grace for Masterson. Before he was sent down, the actor was riding high on the success of his long-running sitcom, "That '70s Show" and Netflix comedy "The Ranch." However, he was promptly canceled after his past transgressions caught up. In June 2020, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape for sexually assaulting three women between 2001 and 2003. Following a mistrial in November 2022, Masterson was convicted in May 2023 of raping two of the women.
His victims didn't hold back during sentencing. Masterson stood emotionless as the women told the court that he'd ruined their lives. One called him "pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent" (via KTLA 5). She told Masterson, "When you raped me, you stole from me." The women begged the judge to give Masterson the maximum prison sentence available and he complied, doling out 30 years to life. Masterson is currently residing at California State Prison, Corcoran, California. He's eligible for parole in June 2041. He will be 66 years old. So, what's prison life like for Masterson?
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
From Hollywood star to inmate BW7253
Danny Masterson's now resides at Corcoran State Prison in Central California — aka CSP-COR. The New York Post reported Masterson is housed in the Level 4 maximum security housing unit. According to COR's website, the SHU holds "inmates whose conduct endangers the safety of others or the security of the institution." It's likely Masterson's celebrity status, combined with the sexual nature of his crimes, determined he'd require extra protection or supervision, as the Post noted.
Masterson can enroll in educational and self-help programs during his 30-year stay. In addition, he has the chance to earn $12 to $56 per month. COR employs offenders in various positions within the institution's dairy farm, laundry, healthcare facility, and maintenance department. The prison aims to reintegrate inmates back into society "by providing education, treatment, rehabilitative, and restorative justice programs."
Like the majority of today's prisons, COR operates above capacity. According to the February 2023 CDR report, the facility is designed for 3,115 inmates but houses 3,443. The overcrowding, combined with staff shortages and the severity of crimes, makes COR's SHU a dangerous place to be. In 2013, California inmates went on hunger strike in protest of SHU prison conditions. Per KALW, the demonstration resulted in the death of Billy Sell. He was incarcerated in the COR SHU for 24 years. His death was officially ruled a suicide, but some blame inadequate care.
Danny Masterson's serving real hard time
One thing's for sure — Danny Masterson will not have an easy time in prison. The Los Angeles Times did a deep dive into the conditions within California SHUs, and it's far from a cakewalk. They observed that inmates are held in "windowless cells for as much as 23 hours each day." They have limited contact with other prisoners and "access to mail and medical care is limited, and access to phone calls can be nonexistent."
Prisoners report that serving time in the SHU causes deep depression. Steven Czifra told the Times he was a "whole human being" when he entered Pelican Bay's isolation unit. "When I left, I was a deeply fractured human being," he testified in 2013.
Masterson may be held in protective housing, but he'll still need to remain vigilant as there's no guarantee of safety, and high-profile prisoners face the most significant risk. In 1993, a group of inmates jumped mass murderer Juan Corona while he was walking in COR's SHU prison yard. Charles Manson, who was also an inmate at the facility, had his guitar smashed to pieces during the assault, and three other prisoners suffered minor injuries. "To attack one of these inmates is a big badge of honor. So we're embarrassed. This is a big breach of security," prison spokesperson Tip Kindel told the Sunday Times Sentinel. It's clear that Puddin' Pop will definitely need to watch his back.
Danny Masterson's friends and family jump ship
When it comes to prison visitations, Danny Masterson's list of approved guests will likely be pretty short. Initially, plenty of his friends stuck by his side.
"That '70s Show" castmates Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came under fire for their outspoken support of Masterson. The Hollywood Reporter obtained letters from the couple to his trial judge, calling the actor a "role model." "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in a video posted to Instagram in September 2023. "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis added. Kutcher explained that Masterson's family had asked them to write the letters on behalf of the "person that we knew for 25 years." Kunis concluded, "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."
Kutcher and Kunis weren't the only #TeamMasterson members to jump ship. His wife, Bijou Phillips, was in the courthouse daily, cheering on her husband during his trial. However, less than two weeks after his guilty conviction was handed down, she ended their marriage. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," her attorney told CNN. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family."