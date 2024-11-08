Reba McEntire's Worst Hair Transformations: From Her Sitcom To The Voice

Reba McEntire has undergone a remarkable transformation during her four decades in the spotlight. Perhaps the most notable change over the years has been her hair — it has seemingly grown bigger and bigger in line with her celebrity status. Like many of her fellow Nashville stars, McEntire's country music career didn't have a glamorous beginning. However, it was kickstarted after country legend Red Steagall spotted the then-19-year-old singing at the rodeo in 1974. And once she was discovered, it was full speed ahead. McEntire recorded a demo, signed a deal with Mercury Records, and released her first album, imaginatively titled "Reba McEntire," in 1977. The rest is history.

McEntire is a bonafide music superstar with 58 albums under her rhinestone belt. She's been crowned "Best Female Vocalist" by the Country Music Association four times and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. McEntire is also an accomplished actor with a self-titled sitcom and a slew of movie roles. In 2023, she added celebrity coach to her resume after joining NBC's "The Voice."

Still, she's equally famed for her signature red locks, voluminous styles, and iconic mullet. Oh, and lest we forget: her hair pieces and wigs, for better or for worse. From country girl curls to big, bigger, even bigger, and bouncy to McEntire's bizarre 2024 Emmys wig, we're looking at her worst hair transformations.