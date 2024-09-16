Reba McEntire Can't Hide Her Natural Hair Underneath Bizarre 2024 Emmys Wig

Forget the Emmy Awards worst-dressed list — Reba McEntire belonged on the worst-tressed list. Sitcom lovers were treated to a delightful blast from the past when McEntire and her former "Reba" co-star Melissa Peterman walked the red carpet together at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The two women haven't changed much since their show ended in 2007 – McEntire's youthful appearance has even sparked plastic surgery speculation – but there was definitely something different about the "Fancy" singer's iconic red hair.

McEntire's thick, choppy bangs were longer than the four-week run "Consider Me Gone" had sitting pretty on top of Billboard's Hot Country chart. When she sang the words "take it back," who knew she was referencing her hairline? Her fringe began in the middle of her head and extended down to her eyes, making her forehead look abnormally large. She also had most of her hair pinned back, which drew more attention to her bizarre bangs.

McEntire's natural hair is curly, but she usually straightens it these days. She might also use a wig to make achieving the look she wants easier, or perhaps she sported clip-on bangs at the Emmys, where she and Peterman presented the award for outstanding scripted variety series. (They were also there to promote their new sitcom, "Happy's Place.") According to one expert, there's some evidence that McEntire has worn wigs to special events before.