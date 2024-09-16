Reba McEntire Can't Hide Her Natural Hair Underneath Bizarre 2024 Emmys Wig
Forget the Emmy Awards worst-dressed list — Reba McEntire belonged on the worst-tressed list. Sitcom lovers were treated to a delightful blast from the past when McEntire and her former "Reba" co-star Melissa Peterman walked the red carpet together at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The two women haven't changed much since their show ended in 2007 – McEntire's youthful appearance has even sparked plastic surgery speculation – but there was definitely something different about the "Fancy" singer's iconic red hair.
McEntire's thick, choppy bangs were longer than the four-week run "Consider Me Gone" had sitting pretty on top of Billboard's Hot Country chart. When she sang the words "take it back," who knew she was referencing her hairline? Her fringe began in the middle of her head and extended down to her eyes, making her forehead look abnormally large. She also had most of her hair pinned back, which drew more attention to her bizarre bangs.
McEntire's natural hair is curly, but she usually straightens it these days. She might also use a wig to make achieving the look she wants easier, or perhaps she sported clip-on bangs at the Emmys, where she and Peterman presented the award for outstanding scripted variety series. (They were also there to promote their new sitcom, "Happy's Place.") According to one expert, there's some evidence that McEntire has worn wigs to special events before.
Reba McEntire's 2024 ACM updo made a suspicious comeback
Luna Viola, a professional hair and makeup artist, told Glam that Reba McEntire possibly wore a wig to the 2024 ACM Awards. The host walked the red carpet with an uncannily immaculate updo, which she ditched for one of her appearances on stage. The updo later made a comeback. Instead of going through the hassle of having hairstylists rapidly work their magic, it would have made a lot more sense for McEntire to just wear wigs or hairpieces to alter her hairstyle throughout the evening. According to Viola, one crucial piece of evidence that a celeb is wearing a wig is being unable to see their scalp.
McEntire has admitted to wearing wigs before. In her memoir "Not that Fancy," she reveals that she used one to hide a shorter hairstyle back in the '90s. She and her team decided to wait and unveil her new look when she dropped her album "What If It's You." As for why the chop was such a big deal, she writes, "Long hair was part of the expected look for a country singer back then."
McEntire has also discovered that wigs can come in handy on tour, and she wore one when she appeared in the Broadway production of "Annie Get Your Gun" in 2001. She doesn't just wear them for work gigs, either. "I've done it on vacation, ya know," she told Dallas Voice in 2015. "You go from the swimming pool to getting ready for dinner in 30 minutes when you're wearing wigs! They're great!"