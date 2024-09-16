The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Emmys
Fashion fans were served a feast of fabulous looks at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where the restaurant-centric series "The Bear" broke a record by scoring the most noms ever in the comedy category. But it wasn't all fine dining — even at the fanciest of restaurants, there will be dishes that get sent back to the kitchen. Unfortunately for the worst-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet, they couldn't pick something else on the fashion menu to try before entering Peacock Theater.
A majority of the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were women, but there were quite a few men who really seemed to struggle to find their fashion footing at the Emmys. While it's always appreciated when guys wear something other than a traditional suit and tie on the red carpet, they can't all be "The Traitors" star Alan Cumming, sensuously wrapped in tartan and slaying in a black kilt. He referenced Taylor Swift's fiery plaid 'fit at the MTV VMAs by telling Entertainment Weekly, "B***h stole my look."
Other male stars tried valiantly to mix things up a bit but fell somewhat short, and there were also a few female celebs whose outfits lacked flavor.
Good grief, what's going on with Dan Levy's shirt?
Before Dan Levy took the stage to co-host the Emmys with his dad, "Only Murders in the Building" star Eugene Levy, the four-time Emmy winner committed a crime of fashion. He looked like he found himself up Schitt's Creek without a paddle, so he hopped in a speedboat instead, sending the roomy collar of his silk shirt flying up to his chin. If he was going to do an unconventional structured collar, he should have gone bigger and bolder instead of channeling used cloth napkin origami. Who else misses Dan's kilt from the 2020 Emmys?
Moisés Arias' post-apocalyptic accessory
If you spent your life in an underground vault like Moisés Arias' character does in "Fallout," then you, too, might view a heavy steel chain as being more valuable than gold or silver — it's something that would actually be useful in a post-apocalyptic society, after all. However, Arias spent his childhood starring on "Hannah Montana," not chowing down on ears of bunker corn, so why he thought a chain harness was a fashionable accessory is anyone's guess. Maybe he decided the outdated gold button on his suit wasn't enough bling, so he decided to stop by Lowe's and purchase some chain by the foot.
Did Naomi Watts lose a feud with her stylist?
The satiny fabric of Naomi Watts' strapless Balenciaga gown was a pretty emerald color that complemented her skin tone, but that was really all it had going for it. An attempt was made by tacking a large bow on the back, but this just made the entire look resemble discarded Christmas gift wrapping. It was also in desperate need of a good steaming. All the eye could see was a mass of green and wrinkles — it was like Master Yoda but without the ability to Jedi mind trick us into thinking that it looked stylish and sleek.
Walter Goggins has been playing a sleazy preacher too long
"Fallout" star Walter Goggins could have given us post-apocalyptic cowboy (without the severe radiation damage) at the Emmys, but instead, he channeled his preacher character from "The Righteous Gemstones." If Uncle Baby Billy fell on such hard times that he had to sell his blazers with rhinestone lapels and his gold silk cravats in a fire sale, the greedy preacher might resemble Goggins. He wore his black shirt unbuttoned to show off a puny gold necklace, and his white blazer gave him a "Sunday Morning Fever" vibe. (He's ah, ha, ha, ha, prayin' alive.)
Nava Mau's lunchbox look
When you look at "Baby Reindeer" star Nava Mau's stiff and shiny red dress, you can just smell the high fructose corn syrup and artificial strawberry flavor. It's also hard to not search for the lines of shapes to punch out of the fruit leather fabric. Her gown was designed by "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Gigi Goode, who might want to consider using a gimmick to sell her work: rolling it up in clear plastic.
Devery Jacobs' wacky wedding disaster
"Reservation Dogs" star Devery Jacobs's inspiration for her Emmy outfit appeared to be a bride and groom wedding topper melted together with a culinary torch. The effect of blending together a dress and suit can be stunning, as proven by "The Gilded Age" star Carrie Coon's button-front Thom Browne gown with a ruffled skirt. But instead of seamlessly fusing to produce style synergy, Jacobs' layered tulle skirt and cream suit clashed to create complete chaos.