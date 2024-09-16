The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Emmys

Fashion fans were served a feast of fabulous looks at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where the restaurant-centric series "The Bear" broke a record by scoring the most noms ever in the comedy category. But it wasn't all fine dining — even at the fanciest of restaurants, there will be dishes that get sent back to the kitchen. Unfortunately for the worst-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet, they couldn't pick something else on the fashion menu to try before entering Peacock Theater.

A majority of the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were women, but there were quite a few men who really seemed to struggle to find their fashion footing at the Emmys. While it's always appreciated when guys wear something other than a traditional suit and tie on the red carpet, they can't all be "The Traitors" star Alan Cumming, sensuously wrapped in tartan and slaying in a black kilt. He referenced Taylor Swift's fiery plaid 'fit at the MTV VMAs by telling Entertainment Weekly, "B***h stole my look."

Other male stars tried valiantly to mix things up a bit but fell somewhat short, and there were also a few female celebs whose outfits lacked flavor.