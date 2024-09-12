Taylor Swift's Fiery Chemistry With Another Star At 2024 VMAs Should Have Travis Kelce Worried

Taylor Swift rolled up solo to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and guess who wasn't by her side? Her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, Travis Kelce. While the athlete was probably stuck at Kansas City Chiefs practice, Swifties had no problem shipping her with someone else — Post Malone. Sure, it sounds like an absurd combo, but fans are convinced their chemistry is off the charts. Watch out, Kelce!

The night belonged to Swift and Malone anyway, with both scoring the most nominations — Swift with 12 and Malone close behind with 11. The duo's been getting cozy all year, especially after teaming up for "Fortnight," the lead single from Swift's bestselling "The Tortured Poets Department" album. They even snagged the Best Collaboration, Song of the Summer, and Video of the Year awards for the track, taking the stage to receive multiple Moon Men, with the sweetest speeches to boot!

🎥| Taylor Swift & Post Malone's acceptance speech for 'Best Collaboration' #VMAspic.twitter.com/o83iVACBsb — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 12, 2024

Their mutual admiration is obvious, with the two singing each other praises whenever they get the chance. Malone praised Swift on X, formerly Twitter, following the release of her album, writing, "I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay." Swift, of course, returned the favor, sharing how wonderful of an artist he was after his "F1 Trillion" album dropped. "It's incredible how versatile his artistry is," Swift wrote in an Instagram story. "And [he's] just the most down to earth guy alive." And if you thought this online banter was cute, their real-life vibes at the VMAs had fans shipping them even harder. Seriously, it's a whole thing now, and Kelce better be paying attention!