Taylor Swift's Fiery Chemistry With Another Star At 2024 VMAs Should Have Travis Kelce Worried
Taylor Swift rolled up solo to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and guess who wasn't by her side? Her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, Travis Kelce. While the athlete was probably stuck at Kansas City Chiefs practice, Swifties had no problem shipping her with someone else — Post Malone. Sure, it sounds like an absurd combo, but fans are convinced their chemistry is off the charts. Watch out, Kelce!
The night belonged to Swift and Malone anyway, with both scoring the most nominations — Swift with 12 and Malone close behind with 11. The duo's been getting cozy all year, especially after teaming up for "Fortnight," the lead single from Swift's bestselling "The Tortured Poets Department" album. They even snagged the Best Collaboration, Song of the Summer, and Video of the Year awards for the track, taking the stage to receive multiple Moon Men, with the sweetest speeches to boot!
🎥| Taylor Swift & Post Malone's acceptance speech for 'Best Collaboration' #VMAspic.twitter.com/o83iVACBsb
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 12, 2024
Their mutual admiration is obvious, with the two singing each other praises whenever they get the chance. Malone praised Swift on X, formerly Twitter, following the release of her album, writing, "I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay." Swift, of course, returned the favor, sharing how wonderful of an artist he was after his "F1 Trillion" album dropped. "It's incredible how versatile his artistry is," Swift wrote in an Instagram story. "And [he's] just the most down to earth guy alive." And if you thought this online banter was cute, their real-life vibes at the VMAs had fans shipping them even harder. Seriously, it's a whole thing now, and Kelce better be paying attention!
Fans are loving Taylor and Post Malone's dynamic
Swifties had their eyes glued to Taylor Swift and Post Malone at the 2024 VMAs, and honestly, who could blame them? Seated side by side for most of the night, the two spent their time either accepting awards or whispering and laughing together like besties who know something we don't. It's not surprising why fans were quick to ship them after noticing their undeniable chemistry.
"I will never get over seeing Taylor and Post together they are just such sweet friends and I love them," one fan wrote on X, with another chiming in, "taylor and post malone were so freaking cute i love them together." Many also took notice of how Malone was gazing at Swift on stage, claiming that he was giving her serious heart eyes "Literally all I'm asking for is for someone to look at me the way Post Malone just looked at Taylor Swift at the #VMAs," another mused, with another declaring, "I think he loves her. Their chemistry is palpable. Taylor and Post Malone."
But before you start writing off Tayvis, Swift made sure to remind everyone that Travis Kelce still holds the MVP spot in her heart, even without him in the audience. While clutching her Video of the Year award, she gave her man a sweet shoutout, thanking him for being her biggest hype man on the music video set. "That person was my boyfriend Travis," she gushed. "Everything that man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot." This makes it pretty clear that Swift's still very much Team Tayvis, but we can't blame fans for having way too much fun dreaming up a Post-Taylor romance!