What Post Malone's Relationship With Taylor Swift Is Like In Real Life
Post Malone is one of the few stars whom Taylor Swift collaborated with on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," but are the stars actually close in real life? Malone, of course, featured on Swift's track titled "Fortnight," which is chock full of deep, melancholy meanings. Malone and his tattoo-free face also co-starred with Swift in the song's accompanying music video, which, as of May 2024, has racked up over 48 million views on YouTube. The rap star pulled double duty as the song's leading man. He even shared a few passionate scenes with Swift, cradling her face and caressing her wind-swept hair. And while it would be easy to assume that their chemistry is proof of a close bond, this isn't necessarily the case, as Hollywood is crawling with fake celebrity friendships.
Plus, Swift's inner circle of friends has definitely waxed and waned over the years. While Swift and her infamous girl squad once reigned over red carpets and award show audiences, she seems to have acclimated towards more lowkey but enduring friendships with the likes of Selena Gomez and Blake Lively. That said, Malone and Swift are actually close friends, even if she hasn't flaunted their bond nearly as much as some of her other attachments. Take, for example, this adorable comparison between the time Swift happily embraced Malone in a hug at the 2019 American Music Awards and their endearing onscreen hug in the "Fortnight" music video. But there's much more where that came from!
Music brought Post Malone and Taylor Swift together
Taylor Swift and Post Malone first bonded over music. Specifically, they bonded over his music. The beloved rapper revealed as much during an October 2023 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," as he detailed the first time he met Swift. "I was doing, I think, like a radio show or something, and we were just passing by, and she was like, "OMG nice to see you, like 'Better Now' is f**king amazing,'" he said. "And I was like, 'What? That's f**king crazy. You're a great f**king songwriter. Thank you so very much,'" he continued. Malone also expressed his appreciation for Swift's musical acknowledgment. "You know, there's so many beautiful artists in the world. And for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really b**ching thing. It's a really special thing," he added.
This was far from the only time Swift has gushed about Post Malone. In March 2024, as she was promoting their collaboration on "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift sang her pal's praises. "The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is ... Fortnight featuring @postmalone," wrote Swift on Instagram alongside a black and white shot of their single cover. The tortured poet also complimented Post Malone's creative process. "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever." Finally, the pop star delighted in witnessing Malone's creative process while they recorded "Fortnight."
How Taylor and Post Malone feel about each other
Post Malone has also been incredibly generous in his praise of his musical bestie, Taylor Swift. For example, Malone showed off his sentimental side when he posted about their collaboration on Instagram in April 2024. "It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world," wrote the rapper alongside their photo. "I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey ... I love you so much." He also concluded the post by thanking Swift for including him in the project.
However, the compliments certainly didn't end there, as Malone also spoke highly of Swift during a February 2024 interview with Apple Music. "She's amazing ... She's so sweet, and so kind, and so talented," said Malone, who also revealed that Swift initiated the collaboration. As for the recording process, Post Malone revealed that recording "Fortnight" was a breeze. "Yes, sir. It was amazing," he added. Interestingly enough, their friendship didn't give him any special treatment regarding the track's final edit. After the host told Malone he couldn't wait to hear their collaboration, he cheekily replied, "Me Too." That said, it's safe to assume he's heard the final version by now.
Now, if we could just convince Swift to bring Malone on stage during a performance of "Fortnight" when the Eras tour resumes in May!