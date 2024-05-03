What Post Malone's Relationship With Taylor Swift Is Like In Real Life

Post Malone is one of the few stars whom Taylor Swift collaborated with on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," but are the stars actually close in real life? Malone, of course, featured on Swift's track titled "Fortnight," which is chock full of deep, melancholy meanings. Malone and his tattoo-free face also co-starred with Swift in the song's accompanying music video, which, as of May 2024, has racked up over 48 million views on YouTube. The rap star pulled double duty as the song's leading man. He even shared a few passionate scenes with Swift, cradling her face and caressing her wind-swept hair. And while it would be easy to assume that their chemistry is proof of a close bond, this isn't necessarily the case, as Hollywood is crawling with fake celebrity friendships.

Plus, Swift's inner circle of friends has definitely waxed and waned over the years. While Swift and her infamous girl squad once reigned over red carpets and award show audiences, she seems to have acclimated towards more lowkey but enduring friendships with the likes of Selena Gomez and Blake Lively. That said, Malone and Swift are actually close friends, even if she hasn't flaunted their bond nearly as much as some of her other attachments. Take, for example, this adorable comparison between the time Swift happily embraced Malone in a hug at the 2019 American Music Awards and their endearing onscreen hug in the "Fortnight" music video. But there's much more where that came from!