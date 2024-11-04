Kieran Culkin's Rare Comment About The Tragic Death Of His Sister Dakota Confirms Painful Truth About Loss

Dakota Culkin's death cast a heavy cloud over the entire Culkin family, including Kieran Culkin's brother, "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin. However, Kieran's admiration for his siblings made Dakota's untimely death especially hard for him. "I only knew who I was because of who my siblings are," he shared on "CBS Sunday Morning." While continuing to speak about his personal loss, Kieran also touched on the heartbreaking reality of losing a loved one. "So, to lose one was losing a big piece of myself. But losing one of my favorite people in the world, it doesn't get better; it doesn't get easier. Just, you get used to it."

This is far from the first time that Kieran has tackled the sensitive topic of losing his beloved sibling. In 2009, he sat down with Interview magazine and addressed the state of his famous family after Dakota's death. "It's been a rough couple of months," said the actor. "I won't speak for anyone else, but I'm doing okay. That's the point of doing this interview and stuff." He continued, "For a little while there, I wasn't going to do any press."

Fortunately, Kieran found a way to keep Dakota alive in his character, Roman Roy, on "Succession." "After a couple of seasons on 'Succession,' I realized there was some stuff that Roman did that I was like, 'Oh, that's my sister,'" he shared on "CBS Sunday Morning." He continued, "That was her sense of humor. She could find exactly what the right thing to make fun of you was that would get to you, but be really funny and make the room laugh."