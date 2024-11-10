The Menendez Brothers' Mugshots Reveal What They Look Like Today

This article includes mention of sexual assault allegations.

Lyle and Erik Menendez will forever be remembered as the brothers who killed their parents while aged 18 and 21, respectively, and who were placed behind bars in their mid-to-late-20s. That means the Menendez brothers have spent more than half their lives in prison — so it only makes sense that they'd look a little different nearly so many decades on. However, it turns out that's not really the case.

For starters, as seen in 2024 mugshots, Erik is pretty much identical to how he appeared when he was on trial almost 30 years prior. Of course, he certainly looks like a more mature version of his younger self, but other than that, he's far from unrecognizable.

ABC News obtained the latest mugshots of Erik and Lyle Menendez, taken just a few weeks ago. After serving 34 years behind bars, the brothers now have a chance at freedom after L.A. County DA George Gascón recommended that they be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their... pic.twitter.com/vFZhmx84PP — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 24, 2024

Lyle, on the other hand, looks a little different at first glance. Granted, we'd argue that that comes down to his hair (or lack thereof) more than anything else. While Lyle once rocked a thick mop of dark brown hair, these days, he's bald. Even so, his facial features haven't changed one bit, and we don't have to rely solely on mugshots for that. One of the things the older Menendez brother has been up to all these years is updating his Facebook page (through non-jailed loved ones, anyway). And, in the pics shared on the platform, despite the initial surprise of his new 'do, his browbone, eyes, and mouth are a dead giveaway.