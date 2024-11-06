Donald Trump Accidentally Trolls JD Vance's Most Embarrassing Moment With Weird Election Day Remark

While holding a virtual rally on election day, Donald Trump let slip a possible barb at his running mate, JD Vance. In a call to action meant to inspire his base, Trump said, "I would very much appreciate if you would ... get off that beautiful couch or wherever you might be sitting right now and just go out and vote," (via CNN). Whereas this sounds like usual Trump dialogue, it could be a subtle dig at a pernicious — but debunked — rumor revolving around a joke about vice presidential candidate JD Vance's amorous interactions with a couch. Plus, this isn't even the first time Trump has used this wording on the campaign trail.

On October 19, 2024, the evening before early voting could begin in the battleground state of Michigan, presidential candidate Donald Trump held a rally in Detroit. During the speech, Trump tried to reason with the women in the room — a demographic he struggles with — by urging them to convince their husbands to get "off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch ... Tell him to go and vote for Trump." (Per Huffington Post).

The oft-derided senator from Ohio has had to withstand much lambasting of his career, his memoir, his relationship, and his possible fondness for couches. Though there is no proof that Vance is a couch deviant, it is interesting that Trump would use this type of language to encourage his supporters, especially since his Democratic rivals are co-opting the same language to rile up their base.