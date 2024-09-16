Tragic Details About VP Pick Tim Walz & His Wife Gwen

Tim Walz grew up in rural Nebraska, regularly moving counties as his father pursued a career as a school superintendent. In 1969, the family moved to the tiny town of Valentine (its population was just over 2,600 as of 2022) where, for the next decade, Walz enjoyed a peaceful upbringing playing football, basketball, and golf.

However, his calm life was turned upside down in 1979 when the family was forced to move to the even smaller town of Butte, population a few hundred. Walz's father had terminal lung cancer and his mother wanted to be close to her relatives for assistance. Speaking with Kamala Harris in 2024, Walz explained about his father, "He was a chain smoker, just addicted." Walz was just 15 at the time of the diagnosis, and his new reality weighed heavily on him. Michael Bartlett, who grew up with Walz, told The Washington Post, "Knowing his dad is terminal, it changes your perspective on lots of things; it forces your hand to grow up a little bit."

Indeed, Walz joined the army the moment he turned 17 and the GI Bill gave him the means to enroll at Chadron State College in Nebraska. But when his 54-year-old father died in 1984, a 19-year-old Walz was "ripped up." Unsure how to proceed, he dropped out of school and got a factory job instead. Eventually, Walz returned to university, but was forever changed. "It shaped me later in life and certainly shaped me as it deals with health care," Walz mused.