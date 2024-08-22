Strange Facts About Tim And Gwen Walz's Marriage

It's no secret that vice president turned last-minute Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was left practically scrambling to pick a running mate. So many choices, so little time! But seemingly overnight, Minnesota governor Tim Walz seamlessly set himself apart from the pack after a July 23 appearance on MSNBC. "These guys are just weird," Walz flatly declared on July 23, referring to both Donald Trump and Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance. (More on all of the strange things about JD Vance we can't ignore here.) Soon after, all eyes were on the unassuming Minnesotan and his penchant for using such a low-key insult to swiftly knock any adversary off their game. Merely 14 days later, Harris tapped Walz as her running mate.

Since then, Walz has positioned himself as that of a veteran, a public school teacher, a coach, and perhaps most important of all, a family man. Alas, it appears there are a few strange — or dare we say weird – facts about Tim and Gwen Walz's marriage. Let's get into it, shall we?