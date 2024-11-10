The Real Reasons Melania Trump Can't Stand The Obama Family

Former First Lady Melania Trump doesn't seem to care much for the Obama family — and it's not because of the awkward moment she and former First Lady Michelle Obama shared ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration when Mrs. Obama seemed completely uninterested in the Tiffany gift box she'd handed her. The possible negative emotions that Melania has associated with the Obama family also don't seem related to her and the Obamas' differing political ideologies either, or the fact that former President Barack Obama was/is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump's administration and post-White House behavior (including his 2024 run for the presidency and long list of scandals).

Instead, as revealed in her new memoir, "Melania," she is a bit peeved over more minor matters — including the amount of time it took for the Obama family to help her orchestrate renovating the White House, thus delaying her eventual move five months after the usual January date. "Despite reaching out to the Obamas' team and requesting a convenient time for our visit, we did not receive a response for weeks," Melania wrote in her memoir (via Business Insider). "When we finally received the information, it was filled with errors. This delayed the planning process, and I was only able to begin renovations after the inauguration, once we were already in the White House." Melania also took a jab at the Obamas' sense of style, adding, "While some first families are content to simply live in the historic residence, my approach was different."

Of course, Melania's lore with the Obamas runs a little deeper than that.