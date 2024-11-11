The Old Friend J.Lo Let Back Into Her Life After Ben Affleck Divorce Is So Telling

Jennifer Lopez's friendship with Leah Remini is back on as she divorces Ben Affleck, suggesting he may have been why they grew apart. To catch you up to speed, Lopez and Remini once had one of the most enduring Hollywood friendships, which dated back to the early aughts. At the height of their bond, they starred together in 2018's "Second Act," a buddy comedy about a woman looking to shift careers in her 40s and her overly pushy best friend. They also participated in a hilarious series of interviews — including one with James Corden from 2018 when the New Yorkers schooled him on how Lopez's Puerto Rican Bronx accent and Remini's Italian Brooklyn accent weren't even remotely similar! Seriously, it's a gem!

Unfortunately, though these celebs started out as friends, it seems they slowly turned into enemies. For starters, Remini didn't go to Lopez's long-awaited July 2022 wedding to Affleck. At the time, TMZ reported that Remini's decision not to attend wasn't related to any potential tension with Lopez but more about her supporting her daughter's transition into her freshman year of college. While that excuse sounded more than reasonable at first, it didn't really hold up as varying rumors about Lopez and Remini's fractured bond started circulating, suggesting something deeper was going on between them.

Now that Remini has conveniently popped back into Lopez's life as Affleck has exited, the culprit of their friendship woes seems clear.