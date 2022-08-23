Leah Remini Skipped Her Best Friend Jennifer Lopez's Wedding For A Reportedly Good Reason
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been best friends for years, but fans noticed that Remini was nowhere in sight during J.Lo's wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia.
The two go way back, having been introduced to each other by Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 2004. "Well we met because I was friends with Marc Anthony and I met Jennifer at a premiere of Marc's movie 'Man on Fire' and she had flawless skin, and she was funny and annoying," Remini told E! News. "And I was very upset that up-close she was prettier and she had a sense of humor, which made it worse and she wasn't stupid which made it worse." They hit it off from the get-go and haven't left each other's side since. "We understand each other's lives," Lopez said in an appearance on "The View" in 2018, adding that they are also pretty much a mirror of each other's personalities. "We have similar lives, and similar careers, and we understand nuances that other people don't understand, so that also bonded us."
Fans also have Remini to thank for helping confirm that Bennifer did indeed get back together, but many are wondering why she was not present for their grand celebration. As it turns out, "The King of Queens" star was preoccupied with something personal.
Leah Remini was busy with mom duties
Leah Remini was absent from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's nuptials not because she didn't want to support her bestie, but because she was trying to be a good mom to her college-bound daughter.
Per TMZ, Remini was not able to make the trip to Georgia as she was trying to make the most out of the remaining time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before she heads off to college. The outlet confirmed that the actor was invited but wanted to put being a mom first. The star once opened up about drifting apart from her kid largely because of her involvement in Scientology, so no one can really blame her for choosing to be with her daughter. "To moms who can't see their kids today because of Scientology's Disconnection policy, I celebrate you for never giving up the fight to get them back," she tweeted on Mother's Day 2019. "And to the moms who disconnected from their kids, I hope you realize this breaks their hearts. You DO have a choice."
It also doesn't seem like there's bad blood between Lopez and Remini. After all, Remini credited the "Jenny from the Block" singer for supporting her during her Scientology exit. "It was a tough moment for her," Lopez said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014 (via E! News). "It's all she knew her whole life. When you're raised a certain way and you're around people for a long time, whatever that is, it's going to be hard. We're good friends."