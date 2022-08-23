Leah Remini Skipped Her Best Friend Jennifer Lopez's Wedding For A Reportedly Good Reason

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been best friends for years, but fans noticed that Remini was nowhere in sight during J.Lo's wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia.

The two go way back, having been introduced to each other by Lopez's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 2004. "Well we met because I was friends with Marc Anthony and I met Jennifer at a premiere of Marc's movie 'Man on Fire' and she had flawless skin, and she was funny and annoying," Remini told E! News. "And I was very upset that up-close she was prettier and she had a sense of humor, which made it worse and she wasn't stupid which made it worse." They hit it off from the get-go and haven't left each other's side since. "We understand each other's lives," Lopez said in an appearance on "The View" in 2018, adding that they are also pretty much a mirror of each other's personalities. "We have similar lives, and similar careers, and we understand nuances that other people don't understand, so that also bonded us."

Fans also have Remini to thank for helping confirm that Bennifer did indeed get back together, but many are wondering why she was not present for their grand celebration. As it turns out, "The King of Queens" star was preoccupied with something personal.