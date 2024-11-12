Why David Bromstad Almost Didn't Host My Lottery Dream Home

If you've ever watched HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," then you know that host David Bromstad and his infectious spirit are hands down the best part of the show. Sure, seeing lottery winners use their winnings to purchase expensive, palatial, lakefront properties makes for entertaining TV, but Bromstad's luminous aura is definitely the reason people have stuck around over the years. And trust, Bromstad knows he's a walking dose of serotonin. "I am Disney. I am magic. That's all my life is about," he said to describe himself to the Star Tribune in 2019. And yet, the HGTV star kind of stumbled into the gig.

You see, Bromstad, who'd already had ties to HGTV from triumphing on "Design Star" and participating in other programs, revealed to Watermark Online that he landed the gig during one of the rare times he wasn't booked and busy. "I actually got on the show because there was nothing else going on [laughs]," he shared in October 2024. "I was still in my contract with HGTV and design shows had just died," he continued, adding, "They asked me 'Hey, do you want to do a pilot for this show called 'My Lottery Dream Home?' I was like 'sure, I have literally nothing else to do.'" The rest, as they say, was history — or was it?