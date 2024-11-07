The Rise & Fall Of Trump's Football Team

Long before Donald Trump set his sights on the Oval Office, he wanted to diversify his financial portfolio by folding a professional sports team into his roster. When the United States Football League got its start back in 1982, it was aiming to be a springtime option for football fans who wanted to watch the sport year-round. Hoping to get in on the action, Donald Trump paid his way into becoming the owner of the New Jersey Generals in 1983.

In true Trump fashion, Donald announced his $10 million investment into the team from his then brand-new Trump Tower in New York. Trump Tower would even be where the New Jersey Generals would hold tryouts for their cheerleading squad, something that was overseen by Trump's then-wife Ivana Trump and, strangely, Andy Warhol, according to Sports History Weekly. When Trump took over the team, he also came flush with cash that the struggling USFL desperately needed. However, it wouldn't be long before Trump and the United States Football League would part ways. Here's a quick dive into the rise and fall of Trump's football team.