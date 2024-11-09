Why Paula Deen Is On Everyone's Lips After Donald Trump's Big Election Win
Shortly after winning the presidency for the second time, Donald Trump made history again by announcing his new White House Chief of Staff would be Susie Wiles — the first woman in U.S. history to hold the position. Wiles, who has operated in the shadows for the majority of the Trump campaign, is now thrust front and center — whether she's prepared for it or not. Being in the spotlight often comes with public ridicule, and social media users were quick to notice a striking resemblance between Wiles and celebrity chef Paula Deen, who was the subject of a career-ending scandal.
On X, many users were quick to point out the similarities between the two. One user even commented that Susie Wiles looks, "ripe off a Paula Deen family tree." Another X account made the joke, "a Paula Deen restaurant HATES to see her coming," with an accompanying photo of Wiles. Whereas little is known about Susie Wiles, or what her influence will truly mean in the Trump White House, it's safe to say that she does, indeed, bear a striking resemblance to Paula Deen.
Paula Deen and Susie Wiles share some similarities
The similarities between Susie Wiles and Paula Deen run deep, going beyond looks. Both women are outsiders in the arena they now occupy. Deen got her start cooking in her home before branching into the professional sphere. Wiles is considered a Washington outsider, having stayed within the politics of her home state of Florida until recently, with her background primarily focusing on running campaigns.
Both women also have a reputation that precedes them. Paula Deen's use of a notorious racial slur cost her quite a bit of clout in the mid 2010s (that's why we never hear about Deen anymore). This made the public turn on the chef who many had viewed as warm, inviting, and full of sugar. Susie Wiles, however, has been called "Ice Queen" on the campaign trail, leaving a pile of powerful men willing to be quiet in her wake. The comparison between the two seems to stem not just from looks, but from a public that seems wary to trust a campaign strategist from the south with no known governing background. Only time will tell how well Susie Wiles will handle the pressure of the role thrust upon her.