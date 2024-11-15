The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" might be over, but the real-life love stories of its cast members live on. It premiered on FOX in 2013 and became a well-loved sitcom known for its brilliant storytelling and diverse cast. The series followed the detectives of Brooklyn's 99th precinct as they solved cases under the leadership of their new commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt. In 2021, showrunner Dan Goor announced that the show would come to an end on its new home at NBC after a successful eight-season run. "Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers," Goor said in a statement (via Newsweek). "I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."
The series featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, and Joe Lo Truglio, who all found love off-screen. They were joined by Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, and Andre Braugher, who died from lung cancer at the age of 61 in 2023. Samberg, who played the lovable Jake Peralta, has been married to musician Joanna Newsom since 2013, and the couple has two children together. Beatriz, who is known for her role as the fierce detective Rosa Diaz, tied the knot with marketing director Brad Hoss after coming out as bisexual in 2016. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Terry have enjoyed long-term relationships with their respective spouses, David Fumero and Rebecca King-Crews. Here's everything you need to know about the real-life partners of the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast.
Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom were introduced by his 'SNL' co-star
While Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta may have ended up with Amy Santiago in the Season 5 finale of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the Emmy-winning comedian and actor found his real-life match in singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom.
The pair have been married since 2013, after meeting through Samberg's "Saturday Night Live" co-star, Fred Armisen, in 2008. "Fred Armisen brought him to one of my shows," Newsom revealed during an interview on "Late Night with Seth Myers." Noting that she had been a huge fan of Samberg's work and vice versa, she recounted mentioning a Lonely Island skit to him the night they were introduced. It was love at first sight for Samberg (who, along with his childhood friends, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, founded the sketch comedy troupe). "I said, 'Oh my god, you're the c***! You're Steve the c***!" Newsom recalled. "He always says he saw, like, heart bubbles."
While primarily known for her music, Newsom has also dabbled in acting and even made a brief cameo appearance in the series finale of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as famous cellist Carolin Saint-Jacques Renard. Samberg gushed about his wife's music in a 2017 interview on "Conan." "We have multiple harps in the home," he said, adding, "It's incredible for me when she plays — I just sort of go and lie down on the floor and just zen out while she plays. It's really great." The couple shares two daughters — one born in 2017 and the other in 2022 — but whose names and photos they have chosen to keep private.
Melissa Fumero's husband is also an actor
Melissa Fumero, who played Amy Santiago in all eight seasons of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has been married to fellow actor David Fumero since 2007.
The couple first crossed paths on the set of the ABC soap "One Life to Live," in which they played cousins Adriana Cramer and Cristian Vega, respectively. To Melissa's surprise, David was the same guy whom she was crushing on as a teenager after seeing him in the music video for Mariah Carey's hit single "Honey." "I start dating this guy, and he casually one time, trying to impress me, was like, 'Oh, I was on this gig in Puerto Rico once, it was actually a Mariah Carey video.' And I was like, 'I'm sorry?'" Melissa recalled on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." She continued, "And I just went to the bathroom in my apartment and had a silent freak-out. And so then I married him."
They tied the knot in New Jersey in 2007 and have since welcomed two children — sons Enzo and Axel. Like Melissa, David is also a sought-after actor whose TV credits include "CSI: Miami," "CSI: New York," and "Power." In 2018, he also appeared in "The Puzzle Master" episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as crossword constructor Melvin Stermley. "That was so scary," he told Soap Opera Digest about the gig. "I read the sides for the character I was playing, and I thought, 'Oh, yeah, I can do this.'" David then noted, "But then, when you're with Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio, these guys are just frickin' awesome at comedy."
Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss welcomed their first child in 2018
Stephanie Beatriz starred as bisexual NYPD detective Rosa Diaz from Seasons 1 to 8 of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Although her character didn't end up with anyone in the series finale, Beatriz found her happy ending with marketing director Brad Hoss in real life.
After confirming their engagement on Instagram in 2017, she and Hoss exchanged vows in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony in 2018. Since then, the two have become parents to daughter Rosaline, or "Roz," who was born in 2021 and whose name was clearly inspired by Beatriz' "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" character. "I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," the actor told People in 2021 during her pregnancy. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."
Beatriz, who came out as bisexual in 2016 (inspired by Aubrey Plaza), also gushed about her husband during the interview. "I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad," she expressed, adding, "He's extremely empathetic and open." Hoss is a former marketing director at an LA-based ad agency and a graduate of California State University, Northridge, where he studied communication and media.
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews have been married since 1989
Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, have withstood the test of time. After first meeting at Western Michigan University when they were young, sparks didn't immediately fly between the actor and singer-songwriter. However, they eventually made a love connection, saying "I do" in 1989. In 2024, they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, with Rebecca commemorating the special occasion on Instagram. "@terrycrews Happy 35th Anniversary!!" she wrote alongside a montage of the couple's sweet moments. "You're the best man I've ever known, there's no way I could let you go..."
The two are parents to five adult children — namely, Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey, and Isaiah. Terry, who portrayed Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has spoken openly about the challenges he and Rebecca have faced in their marriage, including his infidelity and struggles with pornography addiction. In a 2024 interview with People, the couple shared the secret to their lasting partnership. "First of all, the advice I always give is that you can't love someone and control them at the same time," Terry stated. Rebecca, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of forgiveness. "You cannot hold grudges and stay together," she said.
Rebecca is not only a talented musician but is a breast cancer survivor and the founder of her eponymous clothing line, Rebecca Crews. She has also ventured into reality TV, starring alongside her husband on the BET show "The Family Crews," which gave fans an insider look into their marriage and family life.
Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover are frequent collaborators
Joe Lo Truglio, who starred as Detective Charles Boyle on the hit NBC sitcom, has been in a relationship with his wife Beth Dover since 2010. Like Truglio, Dover is also an actor — she's probably best known for starring as Linda Ferguson on the popular comedy drama "Orange is the New Black." She's also appeared on shows like "New Girl," "Fresh off the Boat," and even "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as a stationery store employee named Janice in the Season 1 episode titled "Fancy Brudgom." Together, she and Truglio have also collaborated on several projects, including "Burning Love" and "Outpost," which was written and directed by Truglio.
In 2014, Truglio and Dover tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by their family and closest friends. Among those present were Truglio's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-stars, Andy Samberg and Chelsea Peretti, along with their celebrity friends Paul Rudd, Bobby Cannavale, and Jordan Peele. Two years later, they welcomed a baby boy named Eli James. In a previous interview with TV Week, Truglio opened up about his experience as a first-time dad. "I love coming home and seeing my little guy," he shared (via Woman's Day). "And you don't put as much pressure on yourself to be funny anymore." He also reflected on how fatherhood has changed him as an actor. "Unsurprisingly, your career gets better, and you're funnier because you're just more relaxed."
At the time, he also spoke of his relationship with Dover. "We have two terrific careers and we're really supportive of each other," he said. "This is something we both wanted to do, and we want to give our most to that and our boy."