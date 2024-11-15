The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" might be over, but the real-life love stories of its cast members live on. It premiered on FOX in 2013 and became a well-loved sitcom known for its brilliant storytelling and diverse cast. The series followed the detectives of Brooklyn's 99th precinct as they solved cases under the leadership of their new commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt. In 2021, showrunner Dan Goor announced that the show would come to an end on its new home at NBC after a successful eight-season run. "Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers," Goor said in a statement (via Newsweek). "I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

The series featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, and Joe Lo Truglio, who all found love off-screen. They were joined by Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, and Andre Braugher, who died from lung cancer at the age of 61 in 2023. Samberg, who played the lovable Jake Peralta, has been married to musician Joanna Newsom since 2013, and the couple has two children together. Beatriz, who is known for her role as the fierce detective Rosa Diaz, tied the knot with marketing director Brad Hoss after coming out as bisexual in 2016. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Terry have enjoyed long-term relationships with their respective spouses, David Fumero and Rebecca King-Crews. Here's everything you need to know about the real-life partners of the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast.