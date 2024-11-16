Everything Revealed About Hallmark Star Tricia Helfer's Divorce

Tricia Helfer, who has led Hallmark titles such as "Sun, Sand and Romance" and "Operation Christmas," was married to her ex-husband, Jonathan Marshall, for 13 years. Prior to their split, not much was known about their union other than that Helfer decided to pull the plug on their marriage in 2018. According to The Blast (via People), she listed "irreconcilable differences" within her divorce filings. She also went the typical celebrity route of attempting to block either spouse from having to pay court-ordered spousal support.

Although the couple's divorce seemingly came out of nowhere, Helfer hinted at marital problems while speaking with Times Telegram when she referred to a "very tough personal situation in my marriage" around the same time. Ultimately, she decided to keep the true origin of their strife close to her chest. With that said, they had been having issues for nearly a year before, given that the date of separation was May 12, 2017.

Fortunately, the couple got quite lucky and managed to avoid an egregiously expensive divorce. According to The Blast, Helfer got her wish as she and Marshall forever waived "the right to seek or receive spousal support from the other." Helfer also came out on top on the real estate side, scoring two homes and several luxury vehicles, including a Porsche McCann. With that said, Marshall, who was also afforded one of their properties and two cars, took the lion's share of one bank account, amounting to over $1.2 million. Meanwhile, Helfer walked away with around one-tenth of that amount.