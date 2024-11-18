Sad Details About Hallmark's Aimeé Teegarden

The following article includes references to mental health issues.

As the star of Hallmark films like "An Easter Bloom," "Once Upon a Christmas Miracle," and "Autumn in the City," Aimeé Teegarden has spent the last few years of her career bringing smiles to people's faces. However, that's not to say the "Friday Night Lights" alum hasn't struggled behind the scenes. Quite the contrary, she's faced a number of heartbreaking losses.

2017 began on a heartbreaking note for the Hallmark actor. As she revealed in an emotional Instagram post, her mother passed away on the very first day of the year. Teegarden didn't share what had been the cause of her parent's death, though she did allude to mental health having been a contributing factor. Pointing to her mother's lifelong gift for turning everything into a teachable moment, Teegarden wrote, "Her last lesson was on the true cost of mental illness when left untreated and the suffering it inflicts not only on the individual but also the pain and heartache it causes the family and friends who love them." Teegarden included helpline information and urged anyone dealing with any kind of mental health issue to seek help as soon as possible.

Several years later, Teegarden shared in another Instagram post that her mother had died as a result of previously undetected heart disease. She didn't expressly open up about whether mental illness contributed to that, but there is a known link between mental health and heart health, so it certainly is possible that that is what she'd been alluding to in her earlier post. Either way, in her 2021 follow-up post, Teegarden shared that she was selling a jacket to raise funds and awareness for heart disease. She certainly followed in her mother's footsteps by using a devastating situation to educate others.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.