Surprising Friday Night Lights Behind The Scenes Facts

"Friday Night Lights" has been featured on many lists of the best contemporary television shows, and its legions of fans are nothing if not diehard. For years, people have been clamoring for a reunion movie or reboot series — and though no one involved with the show sees that as a possibility, it has not stopped many from wishing it into fruition.

Though its 20-year anniversary is not far off, 2006's "Friday Night Lights" remains a cultural touchstone, and cast and crew interviews have brought forth many behind-the-scenes details in the years since the show went off the air. If you have a continued interest in the cast, characters, and the show as a whole, then keep reading.

"Friday Night Lights" was based upon a 2004 film of the same name, itself based upon H.G. Bissinger's 1990 book, "Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream," which followed a real small-town Texas football team and the coach that was their guiding light. The show borrowed from the book and the film, but branched out from football to also focus on small-town politics, social issues, and the dynamics of romantic relationships. Set in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas (there is a Dillon elsewhere in Texas, but with no connection to the show), the series offered a thoroughly authentic, complex picture of rural Texas life. Here are some surprising "Friday Night Lights" behind the scenes facts you may not know.