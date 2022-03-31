Here's How Much Dwight Yoakam Is Really Worth

Dwight Yoakam is considered to be one of country music's legendary vanguards, despite being at odds with Nashville's pop-crossover craze when he started playing in the '70s. The Pike County, Kentucky native — weaned on the state's signature bluegrass sound and traditional country — initially bombed in Tennessee at a time when neophytes were beating a path to Music City USA to become the next Kenny Rogers or Reba McEntire. Instead, Yoakam hunkered down in Los Angeles, where country music was a niche curiosity at best, finding work opening for alt-rockers like X and The Blasters, per GQ. Tenure in the post-punk circuit created a following among an unlikely contingent of malcontents that sneered at the disingenuous airs of commercial sounds, but dug Yoakam's earnestness in his brand of what he himself has dubbed "hillbilly music." He's been a pioneering force in country music ever since.

Admittedly, Yoakam hasn't had a hit in years, but after selling over 30 million albums worldwide, including a triple-platinum record called "This Time," the dude is hardly starving. He still earns royalties from sales and airplay of his songs and albums that put him on top. Yoakam hasn't toured as often as most country music stars, yet still can pack folks in to the rafters during his junkets. He also enjoys a multitude of other revenue streams we'll dive into below, all of which have generated what Celebrity Net Worth has estimated to be a personal fortune pegged at $45 million.