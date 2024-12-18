What Happened To Martha Stewart's Ex Charles Simonyi?

In 1990, Martha Stewart was on the rise to become one of the most successful businesswomen in America. Her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, was set to go into circulation and she was looking to expand into other media markets. However, that same year, her marriage to Andrew Stewart crumbled after a 30-year run, and Andrew moved on from Martha with her assistant. Dusting herself off, Martha began a years-long friendship with billionaire software executive Charles Simonyi a few years later in 1993.

In the mid-to-late 90s, Martha and Simonyi could be seen attending almost any major event together — even if they never made their relationship status official. Often referring to each other only as friends, Martha and Charles waited until the 2000s before being open about the nature of their dating life. Simonyi stood by Martha during her brief stint behind bars in 2005, and the two continued to date after her release. It wasn't until 2008 that the couple broke up when Simonyi casually mentioned to Martha that he was getting married to another woman. Even though Martha and Simonyi were never married, Martha refers to this breakup as her "second divorce" in her Netflix documentary, "Martha" — leaving many viewers and fans to wonder, who is Simonyi and where is he now?