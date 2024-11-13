Body Language Expert Tells Us Biden Can't Mask Dark Feelings About Trump During Sitdown

According to expert Traci Brown, Joe Biden's behavior was stand-offish and cold — he often avoided eye contact and closed his eyes entirely when speaking to Donald Trump. Of what this indicates, Brown says, "[Biden] doesn't want to see either his own departure from office or the things he and his team are going to do for Trump to make things smooth." Although, for his part, Joe has done his best to communicate that there will be a smooth transition. He told staffers and cabinet members, "I assured [Donald] that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition," per NPR. But it seems Joe's body is keeping the score on this one.

Also of note was the fact that during Donald's rambling statement to the press, Joe did not blink. Brown says, "This happens when we're perceiving someone or something as a threat." Perhaps Joe was uneasy and unsure of what to expect from Donald, considering the president-elect skipped this sit-down formality in 2020. Donald's team was too busy refusing to accept the election results and did not invite Joe's team to the Oval Office to sort out a transition plan.

All in all, the meeting went smoothly. First Lady Jill Biden wrote a letter for Melania Trump, who was not present — so she gave it to Donald, assuming he will see his wife at some point, despite Melania's campaign absence. For his part, Donald did have some nice things to say about the meeting: "Politics is tough and in many cases it's not a nice world, but it is a nice world today." Maybe he was missing Joe's body language, which would suggest otherwise.