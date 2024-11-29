Jenna Ortega's Transformation Has Us Doing A Double Take

Even as a kid growing up in California, Jenna Ortega knew she wanted to pursue a career in acting. Living in a Mexican-Puerto Rican household, the young star-to-be impressed upon her parents that this was the path she wanted to pursue. With the support of her mother, she made her dream come true by starting off small. By the age of six, she was appearing in commercials and small guest roles on television. Ortega and her mother learned the hard way that success wasn't immediate, and Ortega relied on her family to help guide her through the difficult task of breaking into the industry. "It's taken time for me and my mom to navigate through some of the obstacles of getting a really great team behind me, but I'm glad to say that we're finally here," she shared with Teens Wanna Know.

As she continued to make the rounds in the industry, Ortega learned early on that her dream career came with some significant highs and lows. Her early years in the audition room came with a lot more no's than yeses, something that the actor said she took to heart too often. "Most of them didn't bother me, but a few of the no's really messed me up and ruined my self-esteem," she admitted to Teens Wanna Know.