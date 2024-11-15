The Serious Health Scare That Almost Cost Mike Tyson His Life

When told that he had "options" for how to treat his ulcer, according to The Sporting News, Mike Tyson said that he immediately started thinking about how he could get back to training. And while boxing may be a game of ego, at the time of Tyson's health scare, both he and Jake Paul mutually agreed to postpone the fight so that the much-anticipated match would be fair. After all, there is around 40 million dollars in prize money on the line. The Sporting News reported that the already ridiculously wealthy Paul released a statement at the time saying, "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."

According to New York Magazine, Tyson was cleared to return to his gym and resume training in July 2024. Then that August, Tyson and Paul reconvened at a press event to set the new date for the fight and get fans frothing at the mouth again. At the event, Bloody Elbow reported Tyson saying, "I'm beautiful and I've been training," adding that the doctors had given him the greenlight to fight. "I've been training for a while, two weeks or three weeks and I'm okay to fight... I'm in camp right now." Even though the fight's rules have been suspiciously altered to suit the two boxers, the hyped up showdown between the decorated legend and ambitious newcomer will finally happen. Regardless of the outcome, Tyson has already beaten the ultimate adversary in death itself.