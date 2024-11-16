Mike Tyson's Butt Cheeks Break The Internet And He'll Never Live This Cheeky Moment Down

WARNING: This article contains NSFW content.

Mike Tyson's much-hyped blowout boxing match against Jake Paul was a sad night for the former heavyweight and the sporting world. Still, he managed to have the last laugh, walking away from the ring with an estimated $20 million. Tyson also managed to break the internet by walking away from a pre-game interview with his butt cheeks hanging out. Netflix shared a clip of the big reveal on X, formerly Twitter, and fans were there for it.

"Mike Tyson made bank, went 8 rounds with a 27-year-old and showed his butt to the world. He's living an old man's dream," one remarked. "Mike Tyson's viscous butt cheeks on my screen, Netflix what is going on!!!" another screeched. "Seeing Mike Tyson's big bare butt was not on my bingo card for today," a third shared.

Unfortunately, the big reveal was the main highlight of the night. Paul and Tyson's wild face-off went down just as many had predicted: like an on-camera war between Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga — but more staged. The fight was farcical from the beginning to the end, and the only shock was that Andy Cohen wasn't acting as referee.