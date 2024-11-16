Mike Tyson's Butt Cheeks Break The Internet And He'll Never Live This Cheeky Moment Down
WARNING: This article contains NSFW content.
Mike Tyson's much-hyped blowout boxing match against Jake Paul was a sad night for the former heavyweight and the sporting world. Still, he managed to have the last laugh, walking away from the ring with an estimated $20 million. Tyson also managed to break the internet by walking away from a pre-game interview with his butt cheeks hanging out. Netflix shared a clip of the big reveal on X, formerly Twitter, and fans were there for it.
Mike Tyson's pre-fight interview got real cheeky. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/xPR3L0R9C0
— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024
"Mike Tyson made bank, went 8 rounds with a 27-year-old and showed his butt to the world. He's living an old man's dream," one remarked. "Mike Tyson's viscous butt cheeks on my screen, Netflix what is going on!!!" another screeched. "Seeing Mike Tyson's big bare butt was not on my bingo card for today," a third shared.
Unfortunately, the big reveal was the main highlight of the night. Paul and Tyson's wild face-off went down just as many had predicted: like an on-camera war between Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga — but more staged. The fight was farcical from the beginning to the end, and the only shock was that Andy Cohen wasn't acting as referee.
Tyson's butt won the night
Given his past glory days, it's pretty tragic how Mike Tyson makes money now. Stepping into the ring with Jake Paul, 31 years his junior, was definitely not one of his finest moments, even if it did make him serious bank. And it was evident that it was all about the Benjamins — for both of them. In fact, Tyson's $20 million payday pales in comparison to Paul's estimated take home. "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend," he vowed in a pre-fight press conference. "I don't give a f*** about anything else."
That much was all clear. Still, the two managed to drag it out for a painful eight rounds. This was just as well, given some fans forked out $2 million for VIP tickets. Thankfully for them, though, there were a few extras thrown in. In addition to kicking back ringside, the VIPS got limo service and two nights in a hotel. Plus, the chance to visit both boxers in their locker room pre-match, pose for pics post-match, and take home two pairs of autographed gloves. Bargain.
The fight was so tragic that fans were booing in the final minutes. Equally disappointing, if not more, was Netflix's streaming service, which resulted in constant buffering issues. Ironically, one of the only moments that wasn't affected was Tyson's butt flash. "I love how my stream only worked to show me Mike Tysons buns," a frustrated viewer grumbled on X.