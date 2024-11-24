Jayne Mansfield's Death Certificate Uncovered Some Seriously Tragic Details

This article includes graphic descriptions from a fatal car accident.

When it comes to lists of celebs who've died in seriously unfortunate ways, Jayne Mansfield regularly features. In 1967, at the age of just 34, Mansfield was killed in a horrific accident. According to her death certificate, her skull was crushed. It's unsurprising, then, that her undertaker shared in the '90s that her injuries were amongst the worst he'd ever seen.

For anyone unfamiliar with the tragic story of Mariska Hargitay's mother's demise, Mansfield had been traveling to New Orleans with her children, her boyfriend, her dogs, and a driver when they crashed into the back of a semi-trailer truck. According to reports, there had been a truck spraying mosquito repellent in the swamps, which created a thick cloud on the road. Sadly, that meant Mansfield's driver didn't realize there was a semi right in front of them. As a result, he didn't slow down, and the car smashed right into the back of it. The front of the vehicle hit the truck so hard that its engine was forced into the car, and the vehicle's roof was also broken off in some places.

Devastatingly, the blow from the engine crushed Mansfield's skull, and speaking to The New York Times 30 years after the accident, her undertaker, Jim Roberts, described her injuries as "as bad as you get in this business." He also shared that preparing her remains for her family had been a very difficult task, given the circumstances. "She had a lot of makeup with her ... and I used it all," he recounted.