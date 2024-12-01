Whatever Happened To Billy Bob Thornton?

Long before the rise and fall of Brangelina, Angelina Jolie was married to another movie star by the name of Billy Bob Thornton, whom you might recognize from his roles in films such as "Sling Blade" and "A Simple Plan." But while you might hear a lot about Jolie these days, Thornton doesn't make nearly as many headlines. Jolie's marriage to Thornton lasted from 2000 to 2003 and was the subject of much tabloid fodder, making it one of Hollywood's most talked-about relationships. Still, "I look at that time as a great time," Thornton claimed in a 2018 podcast interview for "HFPA in Conversation." "Angie's still a friend of mine and she's a great person and she's done so much."

Whereas Jolie found love again with Brad Pitt on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2004 (only for them to split 12 years later), Thornton has been married to wife Connie Angland since 2014, and together, the pair share one daughter named Bella. Thornton is also a father to three children from his past relationships, and his marriage to Angland marked his sixth time saying "I do." In November 2024, the couple made a rare public appearance for the Los Angeles premiere of Thornton's new Paramount+ original series, "Landman," in which he stars as the titular character Tommy Norris.

Axelle/bauer-griffin/Getty

At the event, the two were filmed and photographed posing on the red carpet while matching in all-black outfits. The outing came seven months after the pair were last seen together at the 2024 CMT Music Awards in April, and over two years since the world premiere of Thornton's Netflix film "The Gray Man" in July 2022. Over the years, Thornton has spoken candidly about the private nature of his and Angland's marriage.