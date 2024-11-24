Tragic Details About Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner

Harris Faulkner has been a smiling and calming presence on television screens for almost two decades, and while her life might seem like a feel-good story, that hasn't always been the case. The 59-year-old Emmy-winning host anchors the Fox News daytime show, "The Faulkner Focus," and serves as co-host for their panel show, "Outnumbered." She is married to fellow television reporter Tony Berlin, with whom she shares two daughters. As a self-professed woman of faith whose book "Faith Still Moves Mountains" was a #1 New York Times best-seller, she has become an ascendant star on the Fox News network, even interviewing former (and soon-to-be) President Donald Trump during his first administration. As for her political views, she can sum that up by telling you her pronouns are "U.S.A."

But despite her strong personality, Faulkner has faced plenty of breaking news in the form of personal and professional tragedy. Her line of work has brought her face-to-face with terrifying and heartbreaking moments in American history, where she has found herself to be the voice of reason in an otherwise tumultuous political landscape. As an African-American woman, she has often been put in a public position to speak out on issues of racial inequality. But when faced with difficulty, it's easy to see how Faulkner has managed to not just survive but thrive, as she told Forbes, her hard-nosed mentality, saying, "If someone tells you not to be pushy, start pushing that person out of the way."