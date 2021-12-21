Harris Faulkner's Fox News Teleprompter Fail Has Viewers Absolutely Cringing

When it comes to the gallery of anchors and hosts featured in Fox News' line-up, it's safe to say that some employed by the conservative channel are a bit more controversial than others. After longtime Fox News veteran Chris Wallace announced his departure from the network in mid-December, critics and viewers alike have pondered how the shake-up might affect the tone of Fox News as a whole — specifically, as Forbes speculated, whether the already GOP-centric network will move further towards the right.

Now, however, it looks like that conversation might be put on pause after an on-air flub from one of Fox News' own: Harris Faulkner. Faulkner, who serves as a co-host of "Outnumbered" alongside former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, is the subject of scrutiny of a much lighter caliber after a particular blunder during a live taping garnered notice — big enough to earn comparisons to one of the most popular (albeit fictional) news hosts in pop culture. But how wince-worthy was the actual lapsus linguae? And was it more of a chuckle-worthy blunder than a controversial jaw-dropper?